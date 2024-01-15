The DM Conference is the evolution of the DM Sessions, a monthly meet-up hosted at Banana Block in East Belfast that brings people from digital industries across Northern Ireland together to network, learn and grow

Ulster University will host world-leading experts in digital marketing at an event taking place on Thursday, January 25.

The event will welcome speakers from WIX, STAT Sports, ASOS and many more for a day of insight and learning and will be co-hosted by Emma Burdett, Belfast-based digital marketing consultant.

Ticketholders will be welcomed to the new Belfast Campus and enjoy a coffee reception followed by a day of talks from some of the most prominent digital, marketing and culture building businesses in the UK with lunch provided.

Event organiser, Emma Burdett, alongside Hannah Bryans, director and co-founder of Part Three Digital, and Ryan Clarke, head of ecommerce at STAT Sports

The DM Conference is the evolution of the DM Sessions, a monthly meet-up hosted at Banana Block in East Belfast that brings people from digital industries across Northern Ireland together to network, learn and grow.

The DM Sessions is the brainchild of Emma Burdett and boasts more than 1,000 members. Each month, the digital marketing networking and upskilling group hosts a free night of networking, pizza and talk from a marketing industry professional.

Emma said: “The DM Conference will bring the very best speakers to the stunning new Ulster University campus for a day of networking, learning and inspiration. The DM Sessions have welcomed over 300 marketers in the last year to hear from some of the very best local industry professionals and we want to widen that out to a bigger audience, this conference is the perfect opportunity to do just that.

“The conference will be a fantastic opportunity for recent graduates, current and prospective students, to really understand the range of marketing communication professions open to them, and the knowledge and skills they need to succeed.”

Catrin Rhys, head of school of communication and media, who is sponsoring the event said: “Ulster places great value on collaboration with our partners in industry as critical to sustaining innovation, so we are delighted to partner and host this event with Emma and the DM Sessions at our new state of the art Belfast campus.

“Our Day 2 panel of alumni from the school of communication and media will be a fantastic opportunity for recent graduates, current and prospective students, to really understand the range of marketing communication professions open to them, and the knowledge and skills they need to succeed.”