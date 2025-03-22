With the island’s iconic clubs waiting to open for the summer, VIBE by Jet2holidays has last-minute deals from £489 per person..all from Belfast!

As Ibiza’s world-renowned party hotspots eagerly await to open their doors for Summer 25, VIBE by Jet2holidays is inspiring customers to jet away to the Spanish sunshine for the iconic opening parties.

The UK’s largest tour operator has an array of last-minute getaways available to a selection of Ibiza’s much-loved resorts that make for the ideal base when attending the first parties of the season. Thanks to its petite size, the island is easily accessible from every region, allowing holidaymakers to explore its treasures from wherever they choose to stay.

When travelling to Ibiza’s opening parties with VIBE by Jet2holidays, party seekers can take advantage of an ATOL protected holiday, including a choice of hand-picked accommodation, VIP customer service, in-resort Customer Helpers and return transfers, as well as flights with Jet2.com and a 22kg baggage allowance.

With the Summer 25 season just around the corner and some great last-minute deals waiting to be snapped up, there’s never been a better excuse to book a trip to Ibiza with VIBE by Jet2holidays.

Ushuaïa – Playa D’En Bossa

Opening date: 26th April 2025

With world-famous opening parties, followed by action-packed summer seasons, Ushuaïa is the ultimate Ibiza experience in one open-air venue. One of the highlights of the global party calendar, this season is due to kick off with a ten-hour music marathon to start the summer in style.

Hï Ibiza – Playa D’En Bossa

Opening date: 26th April 2025

Say ‘hi’ to this dazzling dual-room club, drawing in party goers from all edges of the electronic globe. Setting the musical agenda for the season ahead, Hï Ibiza has a hand-picked selection of genre titans and innovative new talents to showcase the revolutionary sounds of Ibiza.

Ibiza Rocks – San Antonio

Opening date: 30th April 2025

Dream away on day colourful beds or dance under dazzling disco balls as global DJs bring the biggest summer sounds. Mixing the atmosphere of a world-class open-air venue with the energy of the hottest artists in the heart of San Antonio, Ibiza Rocks is the essential destination for unforgettable live events and legendary poolside parties.

Amnesia – San Rafael

Opening date: 10th May 2025

Offering a wide array of musical genres from techno to trace, Amnesia knows how to put on an unmissable show, hosting an array of big-name artists. Dating back to 1976, this staple superclub was designed to be a "workshop of forgetfulness" where you could leave your daily troubles behind.

Sample packages:

VIBE by Jet2holidays – Balearic Islands, Ibiza, 3 star Ibiza Rocks Hotel, 7 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on 20th April 2025.

Price: £489 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

VIBE by Jet2holidays – Balearic Islands, Ibiza, 3 star Hotel Puchet, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on 20th April 2025.

Price: £559 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

VIBE by Jet2holidays – Balearic Islands, Ibiza, 4 star Hotel Vibra District, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on 20th April 2025.

Price: £639 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.