A cherished Northern Ireland café and tearoom will close its doors for the final time next week blaming escalating overhead costs.

Perfect Blends Tearoom & Treasure in Armagh took to social media to tell customers of their ‘difficult decision’ to shut next Friday (March 28).

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, owner Donagh Conroy expressed her regret, stating that the decision was not made lightly. She thanked loyal customers for their support over the past six years, acknowledging that the café had been more than just a business – it had become a home for many.

He explained: “Dear valued customers, it is with an incredibly heavy heart that I write to inform you of the difficult decision to close our beloved cafe, Perfect Blends Tearoom & Treasure on Thomas Street, Armagh.

"We will close our doors for the last time on Friday 28th March at 3pm.

“This place has been more than just a business to me; it has been a home filled with laughter, warmth and countless cherished moments with all of you. Your support has meant the world to me and mine over this past six years. However, the rising overhead costs have made it increasingly challenging to sustain the business.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude for your loyalty and for being part of our Tearooms family.”

However, Perfect Blends will continue offering outside catering and has a similar menu available at its sister café, Caife Mhacha, located in the Shambles area of Armagh.

She continued: “Perfect Blends will still be offering outside catering as normal. We also have similar menu and fresh foods available from our café located in Aonach Mhacha in the shambles area, Caife Mhacha. Looking forward to seeing you all soon.”

The closure of Perfect Blends comes amid a growing wave of small businesses across Northern Ireland grappling with financial challenges due to rising operational costs.

The Northern Ireland Food To Go Association expressed sorrow over the closure, highlighting the broader issue facing local businesses in the region.

Responding, Northern Ireland Food To Go Association, added: “We are saddened to hear of the closure of Perfect Blends Tearoom & Treasure.

“Unfortunately, this is becoming a common occurrence as the cost of doing business continues to cripple small businesses around Northern Ireland. Urgent action is needed by Councils, N.I Executive and Government to support and safeguard our community stores before we lose many more.

“We wish everyone involved at Perfect Blend Tearoom and Treasure all the best for the future.”