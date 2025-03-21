The shopping hub, which opened its doors in 1983, is marking its final day of business today (Friday)

Leaders and local officials have expressed their deep sadness over the closure of Connswater Shopping Centre, a staple in east Belfast for over 40 years.

The shopping hub, which opened its doors in 1983, is marking its final day of business today (Friday). At its peak, the centre was a bustling retail destination, but recent years have seen a decline in foot traffic, with just 20 commercial tenants remaining in the 52-unit facility.

Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI, who has personal ties to the shopping centre, shared his sorrow: "Our thoughts are with the staff at this difficult and uncertain time for them and their families. The closure is a sad loss to east Belfast and its local economy.

“My first job was at Connswater and I have fond memories of working there as it was very much a part of the local community in East Belfast.

“It is absolutely vital that the centre is not allowed to fall into dereliction and should be repurposed to support local regeneration and economic development.”

Echoing these sentiments, Jonathan McAlpin, chief executive of East Belfast Enterprise, expressed his concern over the impact on local businesses: "The sad closure of Connswater shopping centre is a devastating blow to east Belfast. For decades, Connswater has been more than just a shopping centre — it has been an institution, a vital hub for local businesses, and a key source of employment. Its loss leaves a significant gap in our community, both economically and socially.

"Micro and small businesses are the backbone of East Belfast’s economy, and they now face an urgent need for affordable workspace units, office and retail space, to continue operating.”

He went on to highlight the ongoing struggles for small and micro businesses in the area, stressing the need for affordable spaces to continue operating: “East Belfast Enterprise has responded to the news of Connswater’s closure by offering immediate practical business advice, mentoring, support and temporary accommodation.

“However what is needed is a long term solution, hence we call on the Northern Ireland Executive to act swiftly, to assist businesses, without any visible and viable options for continuing, and create an opportunity in the heart of east Belfast at Connswater for new businesses to start and grow, creating new employment and providing local services.

“There is an opportunity here to create a vibrant hub of local businesses, tapping into the entrepreneurial spirit that we see in east Belfast and that is evident in spaces like our own at City East. Like Portview, Banana Block and the new businesses that are making an impact locally such as Flout Pizza, Boundary and Bullhouse East breweries.

"The closure of Connswater highlights the lack of and need for prime, sustainable, and fit for purpose business premises in east Belfast, and I would appeal to policymakers to create a capital fund and prioritise the development of new, accessible workspaces that will allow entrepreneurs, independent retailers, and startups to thrive and contribute to the local economy.

"East Belfast has always been a resilient and enterprising community. With the right support, we can collectively turn this dire situation into an opportunity to rebuild and strengthen our business landscape.

“I would urge the government to step up and invest in the immediate and longer term, for the survival and future of local enterprise, and partner with charities like our own to develop new workspace units and make these available for local businesses now — before, for some, it’s too late.”