Northern Ireland's oldest art deco not-for-profit picture house and community hub, The Strand Arts Centre is on the move again and has said a fond farewell for now!

The cherished institution is set to shut its doors on March 21 due to the closure of Connswater Shopping Centre in East Belfast.

This marks another chapter in the organisation’s ongoing journey, as the arts centre has been operating from the shopping mall while its historic building, the Strand Cinema, undergoes a £6.5millon renovation project.

For several months, the temporary Strand Arts Centre has served as a vibrant hub for local cinema, arts and activities offering screenings, workshops, and events to the local community.

However, due to the closure of Connswater, the centre now faces the challenge of finding another new home.

Announcing the news to its patrons, The Strand stated: "It's farewell for now…! Last Friday, we received the news that Connswater is closing in just two weeks – meaning we must now begin the process of packing up and relocating. If you’ve booked for any screening, event, or workshop after 21st March, we’ll be in touch with refunds.

"We’ve poured so much time, effort, resources, and love into making Connswater a hub for cinema, arts, and community, and we’re so proud of what we’ve achieved and the audiences we’ve attracted here.

"While this move comes as a shock, we’re determined to keep delivering the events and experiences you love – and we’d love your support as we transition to a new space (venue still to be confirmed).”

To ensure the legacy of the cinema lives on, the Strand has outlined several upcoming events in the final days before their closure. These include the Late Night Art East event on March 13, featuring a model of the Strand as it looked in 1935, and the last film screening of FernGully: The Last Rainforest at Minors Club on March 15, followed by an eco-themed craft workshop for children.

The arts centre is also holding a special Silver Screening on March 20, showing Rio Grande (1950), the last show at the Connswater venue, with The Strand adding: ‘We'd love to see a full room for our final screening in our much adored pop-up cinema’.

In an effort to maintain community support during the transition, the Strand is calling on patrons to contribute in several ways: through donations (both online and in-person), volunteering to help with the move, or purchasing exclusive merchandise, such as tote bags and prints.

For those wishing to show their support or help with the move, the Strand is also seeking donations of storage boxes.

As the Strand plans its relocation to a new space, they promise exciting pop-up events and invite the community to join them when they open their new venue. For now, the centre is focused on ensuring the future of its cherished arts and cinema offerings, and with the ongoing support of its loyal patrons, the Strand aims to continue its mission of fostering community engagement through art and film.