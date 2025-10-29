Last orders for popular gastropub The Crafty Hound

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 29th Oct 2025, 10:28 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 09:55 GMT
The Crafty Hound in Lisburn is closing its doors after 30 years
The owners of local gastropub The Crafty Hound have confirmed they are shutting the doors of the popular spot after 30 years.

Regulars at the pub and restaurant at Queensway in Derriaghy will be disappointed to have the news confirmed after rumours circulated on social media that closure was on the cards.

Posting on their Facebook page the owners Majella and Martin Woods said: “After 30 unforgettable years it is now our time to say goodbye.

"To our customers, many of whom became friends over the years, it has been our absolute pleasure to be part of your lives.

The Crafty Hound is closing its doors for the last time. Pic credit: Googleplaceholder image
"We’ve watched families grow, hosted birthdays, first dates turn into anniversaries, celebrated life’s milestones and shared countless laughs and memories. We appreciate all your support on our journey.

"To our amazing staff, past and present, none of this would have been possible without you.

“Though the doors are closing, the memories will always remain.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

