Mark Beirne, director of the Clover Group, has been awarded the prestigious LCN 2025 Entrepreneur of the Year award in recognition of his remarkable contributions to Belfast’s hospitality industry

From nightclub pioneer to hospitality powerhouse, Mark Beirne turns ambition and adversity into one of Belfast’s greatest hospitality success stories earning him LCN’s top honour

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Beirne, director of the Clover Group, has been awarded the prestigious LCN 2025 Entrepreneur of the Year award in recognition of his remarkable contributions to Belfast’s hospitality industry.

Speaking at the packed awards ceremony, LCN paid tribute to Beirne’s “vision, commitment and resilience,” celebrating a career that has shaped the city’s nightlife and bar scene for over two decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LCN stated: “We are proud to honour Mark Beirne, director of the Clover Group, as this year’s Entrepreneur of the Year — a visionary whose journey through Belfast’s hospitality industry is defined by resilience, innovation, and unwavering determination.

“Mark began his career early, becoming an entrepreneur at just 21 and going on to become Belfast’s youngest publican at 24. His first ventures included Magennis’s Bar on May Street and the pioneering Milk nightclub on Tomb Street. Milk quickly became one of the city’s most iconic venues, open seven nights a week and renowned for bringing international DJs to Belfast.

“He later took a bold step into the Cathedral Quarter, a move that came with its challenges. At the age of 38, Mark faced bankruptcy. However, rather than be defeated, he used the experience to rebuild stronger. He transformed a burnt-out shell into Filthy McNasty’s, which became one of the city’s most successful bars. This was followed by the opening of El Divino, a major nightclub on the River Lagan, where world-famous acts such as Benny Benassi and Pete Tong performed.”

These ventures paved the way for the Clover Group, which Beirne co-founded and led to become a cornerstone of Belfast’s modern hospitality scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They continued: “Mark went on to co-found the Clover Group, which has since played a key role in revitalising Belfast’s hospitality landscape. Under his leadership, the group has developed standout venues including Henry’s, The Jailhouse, Whites Tavern, and Fountain Lane. These were self-funded through strong partnerships with breweries and collaborations with industry leaders including Diageo, Tennent’s NI, and Molson Coors.

“Today, Whites Tavern is the flagship of the Clover Group, with 36 boutique bedrooms currently in development. Looking ahead, the highly anticipated reopening of Margot in June is expected to be one of Belfast’s most spectacular bar launches to date, with future potential for accommodation above the venue.

“Through the challenges of the pandemic and an ever-evolving city centre, Mark has remained focused, resilient, and optimistic. He is an entrepreneur who embraces change, learns from every mistake, and continues to shape the future of Belfast’s hospitality sector.