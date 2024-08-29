Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charles Tyrwhitt, opens its ninth store in 18 months in the city of Belfast

Leading British menswear brand, Charles Tyrwhitt, opens its ninth store in 18 months in the city of Belfast - the first for the brand in Northern Ireland.

Charles Tyrwhitt’s new location on Arthur Street will showcase the brand’s collection of menswear and will be open seven days a week.

Expect their Tyrwhitt charm around the store, plus shoppable touch screens allowing customers to access the full Tyrwhitt range which they can order to their homes in minutes.

Both local shoppers and visiting tourists will find the brand’s signature formalwear and smart casualwear, ranging from shirts, suits, knitwear, shoes and accessories, as well as their latest autumn collections. One-on-one styling appointments will be available, demonstrating Tyrwhitt’s ethos of ‘helping men to look good and feel good - effortlessly’.

Having made advances with its ongoing commitment to climate positive projects, the store will feature the brand’s innovative shirt and suit recycling scheme, rewarding customers who bring in old shirts and suits - ‘Tyrwhitt or not’ – with discounts.

Reinforcing the brands global growth success and understanding of the brick-and-mortar landscape, the new location is part of Tyrwhitt’s run of store openings within the UK and further afield. This latest retail space will bring the brand’s global store count to 72 in total, with plans for a further five before the end of the year.

Speaking before the launch, Joe Irons CMO, said: “In a time when the high street needs a real boost, we can’t wait to open our first store in Northern Ireland and show a new customer base what Charles Tyrwhitt has to offer.

“We hope that we impress both locals and tourists alike with our wide range of products and impressive new retail space.