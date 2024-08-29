Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Co Down’s Graham was appointed by Fermanagh & Omagh District Council as the contractor to finalise the design

The redevelopment of the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum took a step closer to construction as Co Down company, Graham was appointed by Fermanagh & Omagh District Council as the contractor to finalise the design.

This flagship Council project will see the construction of a new state-of-the-art leisure, health and wellbeing hub in Enniskillen, which will be designed and built to the very highest level of environmental sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, councillor John McClaughry, said: "The overall proposal to redevelop the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum and surrounding area has been designed to benefit local people and the wider district by creating new opportunities for leisure and recreation, health and wellbeing, tourism, and the local economy, whilst supporting the local environment through sustainable development and construction methods.

“The awarding of the design contract to Graham is another key milestone in the proposed redevelopment of the leisure centre and will see the overall design finalised to enable the Council to make a decision on the overall project."

The ambitious redevelopment plan – which was awarded £20m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund last year – will see the development of the only Passivhaus leisure centre on the island of Ireland, with environmental sustainability at its core; with cutting edge sports amenities including a new 8-lane swimming pool, separate learner pool and splash pad area for young children and gym facilities. It also includes versatile community and multipurpose spaces for health partners and others, with dedicated areas for health and wellness activities.

The redevelopment of the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum took a step closer to construction as Co Down company, Graham was appointed by Fermanagh & Omagh District Council as the contractor to finalise the design

Outdoors, the proposal includes a destination playpark and urban sports park; 3G sports pitch; new cycling, walking and running trails; the development of an active waterfront area and improved pedestrian linkages to Enniskillen town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal was developed following extensive consultation and engagement with elected representatives, members of the public, statutory and community organisations and local businesses. Fermanagh and Omagh District Council continues to engage with all relevant stakeholders at each stage of the process.

Jonathan Hall, managing director, Building South at Graham, added: “We’re pleased to have been selected through Pagabo’s major works framework to finalise the design for the redevelopment of the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum. This project, which will feature Ireland’s only Passivhaus-certified leisure centre, is pushing the boundaries of environmental sustainability. It’s an exciting opportunity to create a state-of-the-art facility that will enhance local health, wellness, and recreation, and set a new standard in sustainable development.”