Northern Ireland contractor appointed to finalise design for the redevelopment of Fermanagh Lakeland Forum
The redevelopment of the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum took a step closer to construction as Co Down company, Graham was appointed by Fermanagh & Omagh District Council as the contractor to finalise the design.
This flagship Council project will see the construction of a new state-of-the-art leisure, health and wellbeing hub in Enniskillen, which will be designed and built to the very highest level of environmental sustainability.
Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, councillor John McClaughry, said: "The overall proposal to redevelop the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum and surrounding area has been designed to benefit local people and the wider district by creating new opportunities for leisure and recreation, health and wellbeing, tourism, and the local economy, whilst supporting the local environment through sustainable development and construction methods.
“The awarding of the design contract to Graham is another key milestone in the proposed redevelopment of the leisure centre and will see the overall design finalised to enable the Council to make a decision on the overall project."
The ambitious redevelopment plan – which was awarded £20m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund last year – will see the development of the only Passivhaus leisure centre on the island of Ireland, with environmental sustainability at its core; with cutting edge sports amenities including a new 8-lane swimming pool, separate learner pool and splash pad area for young children and gym facilities. It also includes versatile community and multipurpose spaces for health partners and others, with dedicated areas for health and wellness activities.
Outdoors, the proposal includes a destination playpark and urban sports park; 3G sports pitch; new cycling, walking and running trails; the development of an active waterfront area and improved pedestrian linkages to Enniskillen town centre.
The proposal was developed following extensive consultation and engagement with elected representatives, members of the public, statutory and community organisations and local businesses. Fermanagh and Omagh District Council continues to engage with all relevant stakeholders at each stage of the process.
Jonathan Hall, managing director, Building South at Graham, added: “We’re pleased to have been selected through Pagabo’s major works framework to finalise the design for the redevelopment of the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum. This project, which will feature Ireland’s only Passivhaus-certified leisure centre, is pushing the boundaries of environmental sustainability. It’s an exciting opportunity to create a state-of-the-art facility that will enhance local health, wellness, and recreation, and set a new standard in sustainable development.”
The final design will form part of the Full Business Case for the project, which will be considered by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council later this year, when a decision on the investment for the proposed project to move to construction stage will be made.
