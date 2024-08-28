Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Known as the man who taught the UK how to cook Asian food, Ken Hom will visit Belfast this October to host a Culinary Salon at Ulster University’s Academy Restaurant

Ulster University, in partnership with the Oxford Cultural Collective and supported by the Savoy Educational Trust will host Ken Hom CBE at the Academy Restaurant in Belfast as the Culinary Salon series continues.

Legendary chef and TV personality Ken Hom, a leading authority on Chinese cuisine, will visit Belfast this October to host a Culinary Salon at Ulster University's Academy Restaurant.

Known as the man who taught the UK how to cook Asian food, Ken will meet with Ulster University Culinary Arts Management and International Hospitality Management students to deliver a unique and memorable learning experience by hosting a Culinary Salon dinner, open to members of the public, on Tuesday, October 1.

One of the most respected and celebrated TV chefs of all time, Ken’s phenomenal success is easily measured. He is the author of 37 best-selling books which have inspired millions of home cooks around the world; has presented five hugely successful television series; and in the UK alone, he has sold over seven million Ken Hom Woks.

Now residing in France and Thailand, Ken still travels tirelessly worldwide, appearing as a celebrity chef, supporting his chosen charities including Action Against Hunger, and promoting the value of education.

Speaking ahead of the event, Ken Hom, said: "I have always considered myself, first and foremost, an educator - so it's a real privilege to be working with students who will go on to shape our international hospitality industry. I'm also looking forward to be back in Northern Ireland and meeting the chefs and food writers who are forging its reputation as a leading gastronomic destination.”

Featuring internationally renowned chefs and food writers, the Culinary Salon allows guest chefs to work with Ulster University students to prepare a dinner, while also sharing their distinct philosophies, career development, insights on the hospitality industry and more.

Reflecting the cultural diversity of the modern hospitality scene, recent guests have included award-winning TV chef and broadcaster Andi Oliver, Guardian columnist and author Felicity Cloake and wine, food and travel writer Marc Millon.

Tickets for the Culinary Salon event, which begins at 7pm on Tuesday, October 1, go on sale at 12 noon on Thursday, August 29. To book, email [email protected].

With ballot prizes donated by the local hospitality up for grabs, the event will raise money for Ken’s chosen charity Action Against Hunger, supporting their work providing life-saving treatment and care to millions of people suffering from life-threatening hunger in over 50 countries.

Adjacent to Belfast’s busy Cathedral Quarter, Academy incorporates an award winning, state-of-the-art commercial restaurant and an educational hub. Its primary purpose is to deliver distinctive, experiential learning for Culinary Arts Management and International Hospitality Management students, so as to enhance their skills and better prepare them for entrepreneurial, management and leadership careers in the hospitality industry.

Dr Laura Wells, Lecturer in International Hospitality Management, explained: “We are honoured to host Ken Hom at Ulster University and introduce him to our fantastic Culinary Arts Management and International Hospitality Management students. Within the Department for Hospitality Tourism and Events Management, we seek to create immersive learning experiences that truly inspire and enrich our students and fuel their passion for the industry. A world-renowned chef and TV personality, we look forward to welcoming Ken to the Academy to host a Culinary Salon dinner in partnership with our students.”

The visit by Ken Hom is made possible by the support of the Savoy Educational Trust and delivered in partnership with the Oxford Cultural Collective and will also include an industry event at Waterman Restaurant with Niall McKenna, Belfast restaurateur and Visiting Professor of Ulster University.

Angela Maher, chief executive, Savoy Educational Trust, added: “The Savoy Educational Trust is delighted to continue its support of the Culinary Salons series at Ulster University.

