Outsource becomes only Palo Alto Cortex Managed Security Service Provider partner (MSSP) on the island of Ireland with arrangement to generate several million pounds in additional security focused business for the Antrim-headquartered firm

Northern Ireland’s Outsource Group has partnered with California-based Palo Alto Networks, the world’s leading cyber security firm.

The new deal sees the Antrim-headquartered company become the only Palo Alto Cortex Managed Security Service Provider partner (MSSP) on the island of Ireland.

The arrangement is expected to be worth several million pounds in new business to Outsource Group. The exclusive status means Outsource Group can sell, configure and deploy Palo Alto Networks’ highly regarded suite of AI-powered cyber security products across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland with Palo Alto’s full confidence and support.

The company has invested over one million pounds on its journey to become an approved Palo Alto Cortex MSSP. This has included investment in staff, training and cutting-edge technology, achieving a range of technical certifications and a rigorous Palo Alto Networks assessment process.

Terry Moore CEO Outsource Group says that this is another step on Outsource Group’s journey to become “the number one security partner of choice for businesses across the UK and Ireland.”

“As a security first focused business, it made perfect sense for us to partner with Palo Alto Networks, the global leader in cyber security, as we continue to build on our existing security focused solutions and services,” he explained.

Terry Moore, CEO of Outsource Group, with Shailesh Rao, president for Cortex at Palo Alto Networks, during a visit by Mr Rao to Outsource Group in Belfast to mark the partnership

“This gives us a unique position in the marketplace, combining Outsource Group’s expertise, knowledge and experience on the ground in the UK and Ireland, with Palo Alto’s technology which is breaking new ground in the use of AI for cyber security defence.

“The rigorous assessment undertaken by Palo Alto of Outsource Group’s expertise and capabilities and the ultimate agreement to enter into a working partnership and formal appointment of Outsource as the only Cortex MSSP on the island is a strong endorsement of our strategic security first approach.”