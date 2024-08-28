Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Developer reveals delight after eight year planning saga over and aims to ‘focus on the next steps’ to bring Portstewart’s Merrow Hotel & Spa to life

An eight-year planning saga over a £20million north coast hotel proposal has finally been resolved.

Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council’s planning committee has today (Wednesday) given the green light to approve the 119-bedroom Merrow Hotel and Spa development in Portstewart.

The planning application includes banqueting facilities, cottages, a restaurant and a North West 200 visitor attraction.

Although politicians from the five main parties have backed the £20million bid to build the four-star venue next to the NW200 paddock on Ballyreagh Road, TUV leader Jim Allister has been a prominent objector.

​First proposed in 2016, C&V Developments Ltd has faced a number of legal challenges to its hotel project, primarily led by the now MP for North Antrim.

Despite the site not being in his constituency, Mr Allister, who used to have a holiday home nearby, mounted a successful judicial review in 2019, where it emerged that an easement over lands at the entrance to the proposed hotel site had been granted for £1 - without a valuation having first been secured by the council.

In November 2023, Mr Allister’s also raised an objection over “a sliver of land”, which he said belonged to a third party, which had not been consulted. It prompted further delays in the planning process, with the landowner eventually withdrawing her objection in May 2024.

To date the Merrow Hotel proposal has attracted 190 letters of support and 143 letters of objection.

Following a brief outline of the application by Shane Mathers, principal planning officer, Mr Allister once again raised his concerns during the Council planning meeting.​

In response, Tim Ferguson of Ferguson Planning, representing the applicant, and Mr Gregory Campbell DUP MP for East Londonderry spoke in favour of the application.

Mr Campbell explained the need for ‘good quality hotel accommodation’ on the north coast and praised the employment and inward investment opportunities.

Mr Campbell also urged Council to look at ‘legitimate objections’ and look passed ‘politically inspired objections’.

​Other supporters of the application included Mervyn White, events director for NW200, who submitted a representation of support for the project in November 2023.

It was recommended by Alliance Alderman Richard Stewart and seconded by DUP Alderman Sharon McKillop and agreed 13 for, none against and one abstention (SF Cllr Oliver McMullan).

Commenting on the decision afterwards, C&V Developments, added: “In supporting the planning officer’s recommendation to approve the application, the council’s Planning Committee has supported a significant boost for the local hospitality and tourism sector and wider economy in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

“When developed, the Merrow Hotel and Spa will involve an investment in the region of £20million; and will include 119 rooms, two restaurants, a spa and conferencing facilities for up to 350 people. Anticipated guest spend is £5.5 million, which will help support the local economy.

“The hotel will also provide a permanent home for the NW200 team, and we look forward to continuing our support for the event and organisers long into the future as they deliver the best road race on the international motorcycle calendar.

“We are already engaging with and working alongside many organisations who will benefit directly and indirectly when the Merrow Hotel & Spa is open; this includes local colleges in relation to student training and employment opportunities to the North Coast. We also hear daily from local people who look forward to enjoying the hospitality offering.

“We’re very proud to be bringing those opportunities to Portstewart and the surrounding area and we’re overwhelmed by the continued support from locals and businesses alike, which we are very grateful for.