HR Leave Hub has been launched by partners HR Team and Grofuse to make leave management easier than ever. Pictured at their Ebrington Square base in Londonderry are Ian Cullen, Grofuse director, Breda Scott and Martina McAuley, HR Team directors, and Denis Finnegan, Grofuse director

HR Team have launched a new software platform to solve one of employers’ most time-consuming and stressful tasks – leave management.

The Londonderry-based consultancy is making leave management easier than ever with the HR Leave Hub software platform.

HR Leave Hub automates the entire leave management process for all leave types in organisations of all sizes across the UK and Ireland. The platform ensures organisations remain compliant with employment legislation, whether they operate in one or more jurisdictions.

The SaaS platform is set apart from other HR software products because every function has been carefully designed by HR and employment law specialists to ensure a seamless leave management process. The user-friendly software platform has been developed by fellow Northern Ireland-based digital agency, Grofuse, which partnered with HR Team to deliver the project.

HR Team director, Martina McAuley, explained: “In dealing with clients over many years, we’ve seen mismanagement of leave having huge impacts on operations, productivity, team morale, wellbeing, and more.

“There have been many situations where good employees have left organisations due to mismanagement of annual leave. We’ve also seen successful claims being taken against employers where they’ve been found to mismanage employee leave.

“For both managers and employees, leave management can be frustrating, time consuming, stressful, and morale sapping.”

Martina added: “For years, our clients have been asking for an easy-to-use platform that could solve all of these problems. Today, we’re delighted to introduce HR Leave Hub which does all that in real-time and with minimum effort required from either managers or staff.