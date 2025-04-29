'Our ongoing commitment to Northern Ireland': UK family and employee-owned insurance broker doubles belfast office space and grows team amid surge in client wins
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A leading independent, family and employee-owned insurance broker in Belfast, has doubled the size of its office and made a new appointment to support its continued expansion in Northern Ireland.
The move follows a period of exceptional growth at TL Dallas, with the firm securing numerous new client wins including a major hotel, a plant hire firm and a traffic management business in the last month alone.
TL Dallas provides both commercial and personal insurance solutions to clients across Northern Ireland, and the firm has moved from a smaller office within 63 Malone Road, taking the entire first floor of the building. It has carried out an extensive refurbishment, which includes a range of standing desks, quiet study areas, informal and formal meeting spaces, as well as break out spaces for the team to enjoy.
Director Gary Proctor said: “Our investment in the Belfast office reflects our ongoing commitment to Northern Ireland and our confidence in the continued growth of our business in the region. We are dedicated to providing the highest level of service to our clients, and this expansion will allow us to further enhance our offering and strengthen our presence as a leading insurance broker in Northern Ireland.”
TL Dallas has also recently welcomed commercial insurance broker, Jolene Todd to the team. She joins from McCarroll McConnell and has 12 years of experience.
Gary added: “Jolene’s appointment has bolstered our team to a total of 15, which is a significant milestone, having started out with just two of us eight years ago. We had outgrown our smaller office and feel very proud of the new space, which will also give us room for further expansion.”
With more than 100 years of collective experience, the Belfast team also specialises in designing bespoke insurance products tailored for the faith and not-for-profit sectors.
Gary added: “We will continue to focus on the faith and charity sectors, as well as expanding even more into the health and care sector, where we have exclusive facilities with insurers.”
Since opening its office in 2016, the Belfast team has established itself as a highly qualified and experienced provider across all areas of general insurance, serving a diverse range of clients, including large manufacturers, contractors and property owners, as well as individuals.
The investment underscores TL Dallas’ long-term commitment to Northern Ireland, ensuring that clients continue to receive outstanding service and expert insurance guidance for years to come from a local office.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.