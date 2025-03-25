Jonny Campbell from Newtownards has earned a spot as one of only five finalists in the UK for the chance to have his design turned into an official Lego set

A Northern Ireland Lego enthusiast is on the verge of seeing another of his own creations become an official Lego set.

After years of building with Lego bricks, Jonny Campbell’s latest creation, a charming Mr. Bean diorama, has earned him a spot as one of only five finalists in the UK in a prestigious 90s Throwback Lego competition.

The father-of-two from Newtownards, who has been building with the iconic bricks since he was three years old, is the only finalist from Northern Ireland.

If he wins, his Mr. Bean design could be turned into a real, purchasable Lego product, marking his second success after his first creation, inspired by the classic movie Jaws, was made into an official Lego kit in 2023.

The Mr. Bean set, which Jonny built digitally using Lego’s design software, is inspired by one of his favorite scenes from the beloved comedy series.

Submitted under his Lego name, Diving Faces, Jonny explained: "The Mr Bean set took about three to four days to create and I chose it because he's known globally and one of my favourite comedy shows.

“The set is based on one of my favourite scenes from the series where he goes shopping and then realises that he can't fit everything into his car. He then ties his new chair onto the roof and drives his car home using his makeshift driving seat and steering mechanism.

"I added a road and footpath to complete the scene and make it a diorama with a couple of easter eggs, including the postbox which he gets stuck in and also a parking meter – we know Mr. Bean doesn't like to have to pay for parking or park too far away from where he is going.”

The 90s Throwback Lego competition, in collaboration with Target, challenged builders to bring the nostalgia of 90s TV shows and movies to life through a Lego creations.

Jonny explained: “I’m entered into the Next Chapter competition (200-1000 pieces) where builders had to recreate iconic moments or scenes from beloved 90s TV shows or movies, using no more than 1000 pieces.

“At 365 pieces, this is just perfect for Mr Bean fans and it would be a very affordable set. I'd love to see Mr. Bean having a go at making it - I bet he'd love it.”

As the competition enters the final stages of the public vote, Jonny is rallying support from the Northern Ireland community. "It would be amazing to see this set become a real Lego kit," he added.

"The more votes I get, the better chance I have of making this a reality. So I’m calling on Northern Ireland to help out by voting for my design. They simply have to share the set’s images and voting link on social media. Every vote counts, and together we can put Northern Ireland on the global Lego map."

In a Facebook post, Lego confirmed: “The Mr. Bean submission by Diving Faces has to be the wackiest submission to vote for in our 90s Fan Vote! If you think Mr. Bean and Teddy would make for a great LEGO Ideas set.”