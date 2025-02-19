Robyn Lakes, talent acquisition specialist at Liberty IT pictured with apprentice software engineers Andrew Skilling and Brea Donachy as the industry leader in digital innovation announces the launch of its annual recruitment drive for five new apprentice software engineers

Liberty IT has launched its annual recruitment drive and is seeking five new Apprentice Software Engineers.

Aimed at secondary school leavers and those seeking a change in career, the roles are suitable for people passionate about tech and interested in starting a job in a new industry.

Through its TechStart Apprenticeship Programme, the industry leader in digital innovation provides on-the-job learning and structured academic and development programmes giving each participant the opportunity to complete a BSc (Hons) Computing Systems at Ulster University while they work.

Emma Mullan, Liberty IT’s senior director of talent, said: “At Liberty IT, we are passionate about innovation and fostering the tech talent of the future. Our TechStart Apprentice Programme is ideal for individuals who are enthusiastic about tech, problem-solving, and innovation, and it offers a unique platform to kickstart an incredible career.

“Our current apprentices come from a diverse array of industries and backgrounds, enriching our team with varied perspectives. Our applicants will benefit from a blend of technical, career, and business education alongside hands-on training, supported by experienced mentors and real-world software development projects. We provide a clear career pathway to becoming a skilled engineer, and we recognise the importance of valuing and rewarding our team members, offering a highly competitive starting salary and benefits package for the Apprentice Software Engineer roles.”

“The new Apprentice Software Engineers will start with Liberty IT in September 2025, and it’s a fantastic opportunity for people to combine university learning and on-the-job training.

"They’ll gain knowledge about the fundamentals of engineering, programming skills and helping to identify clear career progression opportunities and work with experienced Software Engineers to design, code, test and maintain a range of platforms and services for our Fortune 100 parent company, Liberty Mutual Insurance,” Emma added.

Brea Donachy, apprentice software engineer spoke on her experience: “Joining Liberty IT’s TechStart Apprentice Programme has been amazing, an incredible journey. You develop so many skills, and the hands-on training really sets you up for success. The best part is learning from my colleagues—everyone is so helpful and supportive. If I’m ever stuck or need help balancing work and university commitments, there’s always someone there to support me. It’s such a collaborative and understanding environment and I would encourage people interested in the role to apply.”