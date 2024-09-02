Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Olympic gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan opens new Lidl store at Boucher Road - Lidl’s first store in South Belfast, and its 42nd in Northern Ireland

Lidl Northern Ireland, the region’s fastest-growing supermarket retailer, continues to expand its footprint with a new store opening at Boucher Road in South Belfast.

Olympic gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, who made history at the 2024 Olympics as the first ever gymnast from the island of Ireland to win gold, will welcome local shoppers to the new flagship store when it opens at 8am on Thursday, September 12.

Representing a £7m investment by Lidl, the new, state-of-the-art store will be the retailer’s 42nd store in the region, its 10th within the Greater Belfast area and the first Lidl in South Belfast.

The new store will provide local residents and businesses in the South Belfast area, as well as visitors to the bustling retail destination, with access to Lidl’s ‘Go Full Lidl’ brand proposition for the first time.

Lidl Northern Ireland managing director Ivan Ryan, said: “The opening of this new, highly anticipated Boucher Road store is a key milestone in realising Lidl’s ambitious plans to expand our presence across all four corners of the city.

“As our first store in South Belfast, it will bring real choice, quality and market leading value to residents and visitors to this part of the city, allowing new and existing Lidl shoppers to shop without compromise and pay less.”

Lidl Northern Ireland ‘Sport for Good’ ambassador, Rhys McClenaghan will cut the ribbon to officially open the new store, on the back of his recent success at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Welcoming fans of both Lidl and gymnastics, to join in the celebrations on September 12, Rhys said: “Lidl has been hugely supportive to me throughout my career, and as they continue to expand their footprint in Northern Ireland, I have seen first-hand the impact their programmes – such as ‘Sport for Good’ - have on the local communities which Lidl serve.”