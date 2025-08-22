​Linda’s revives handmade Yellowman candy from an old family recipe

Linda has won awards for her unique ‘pulled’ or ‘boiled’ sweets using natural ingredients

​Handmade confectionery specialist Linda McGibbon, from Whitehead, created a new version of traditional Yellowman ahead of this weekend’s famed Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle, Co Antrim.

Linda, owner of award-winning Sea Sugar, a successful producer of a unique range of boiled sweets, has adopted an old family recipe for historic Yellowman, the brightly coloured, rich, and rock hard sweet.

“My Yellowman is made in very much the old style which has a real nostalgic feel to it,” says Linda. “I revived the traditional style because I was very frustrated by the fact that traditional Yellowman is a part of our food heritage and should be treated with the same respect as other aspects of other historic foods here.

“To some people, Yellowman is a bit of a joke and is not taken seriously. Much of this is due to the more recent evolution of some versions of the candy which has resulted in it being a lurid yellow and lacking the authenticity of years past,” adds Linda.

Linda McGibbon of Sea Sugar – creating an original Yellowman candy for success in Northern Ireland and abroad

“Whilst in no way detracting from or criticising other producers of the more modern variety, I feel there is room and demand for both sweets. I have invested time money and energy into producing my take on the historic product,” she continues.

Artisan confectioner Linda has won widespread recognition and sales for her original flavours of traditional ‘pulled’ sweets that are handcrafted without additives, artificial flavours, colours or preservatives. They are also free from gluten, dairy and fat.

Linda stresses that her sweets are made completely by hand and that she knows the source and provenance of all the ingredients… and there aren’t that many.

“We use only 100 percent natural extracts, essences and colours, so the final product is bursting with natural flavours. The use of natural colourings is very important to me,” she adds.

“My sweets are all about tangy, zingy flavours that people can really savour…slowly,” continues Linda. “I opted for unusual flavours because I wanted to create a gourmet product. I want consumers to take time to enjoy the strong flavours of the sweets. All are lovingly handmade by me,” she adds.