Linen Quarter Business Improvement District (LQ BID) has expanded its team by 50%, a move reflective of the growing importance of BIDs in shaping vibrancy, economic growth, and the future of cities.

New additions to the team include a communications and events manager, who will oversee an ambitious events programme to enhance the area as a vibrant destination.

A sustainable district manager, supporting the organisation’s ambition to transform Linen Quarter into Northern Ireland’s most sustainable district, and an administration and business engagement manager, responsible for key stakeholder engagement and member outreach.

In January 2023, LQ BID was appointed for a second five-year term with 92% approval from its members. Over the next four years, it’s expected to deliver a proposed £3.7m investment to an extended remit which includes The Gasworks, southern stretches of the Dublin Road and Great Victoria Street, representing around 300 businesses and tens of thousands of employees.

Last year it successfully delivered a number of projects across the themes of Safe and Clean, Regeneration and Investment, Promoted and Vibrant and Healthy and Sustainable. Recent examples include its annual Health Week with free events to promote health and wellbeing, a Living Wage pledge which could see a wage increase for thousands of employees across the district, and ‘Great Expectations’, a £500k initiative to revive Great Victoria Street and Dublin Road, and encourage further long-term investment into the area.

Emphasising the important role of BIDs, LQ BID chair Sarah Cull, said: “I’m proud to witness the growth of the organisation, which has undoubtably become an integral and influential partner across the city. BIDs have a significant effect on – and beyond – their areas, bringing in vital investment and forging valuable partnerships with the public and voluntary sectors as well as with other city organisations. LQ BID has also now established itself as a leading voice in regeneration, placemaking, sustainability and employment initiatives.

“The BID's accomplishments in 2023 include the first significant steps in two decades to regenerate Great Victoria Street in collaboration with key city partners such as Belfast City Council, and Department for Communities. Our work demonstrates LQ BID’s ability to show leadership, ambition and a great understanding of how to work proactively and successfully with relevant organisations in order to bring about positive changes in the Linen Quarter and beyond.”

Further enhancing the BID’s influence and authority as a key voice on city issues, managing director Chris McCracken has been appointed as the Northern Ireland chair of the Association of Town and City Management. A voluntary Board position will see him represent Northern Ireland amongst the wider UK and Ireland on a range of key policy issues.

Chris said: “Our urban centres are evolving from mono-cultural shopping districts into more diverse, vibrant, and exciting spaces. We need to support this transition with higher density, higher quality residential along with family friendly high streets encompassing leisure and entertainment, community hubs, outdoor social space, and live-work opportunities. Belfast’s Bolder Vision sets the right tone for the city, but the tools to realise these aspirations are hampered by absent or fragmented governance, along with too many developments that are simply stuck in the system and failing to deliver on the ground.