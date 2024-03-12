Lisburn business services and IT provider strengthens senior team with three new directors as it targets further growth
Business services and IT provider Parseq, which has an office in Lisburn, has strengthened its senior team as it targets further growth.
Gordon MacKinnon has been appointed as director of growth and client services. A qualified banker, he spent the first 20 years of his career in the financial services sector, before transitioning to the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry in 2005 – progressing to lead digital transformation projects, client relationships and delivering outsourced solutions for global banks and insurance companies.
He joins from international business services provider Williams Lea. In his new role, Gordon will lead the firm’s business development strategy, and identify opportunities to apply Parseq’s full suite of technology-driven solutions – from finance and accounting services, including invoice processing and credit management, to back-office services such as digital mailrooms and cash allocation – to better meet clients’ strategic objectives.
This will include exploring opportunities to leverage Parseq’s expanded range of products and experience following the business’ dual acquisition of secure print and payment solutions specialist TALL Group, and merger with IT services specialist Column Software Solutions, in January 2023.
Gordon’s arrival closely follows a number of other recent appointments to Parseq’s senior leadership and account management teams. In January, the business welcomed Keith Wright as group operations director from Paragon Customer Communications, and Emma Fulker as a senior account director from global business services provider Communisis.
Gordon MacKinnon, director of growth and client services, Parseq, said: “I’ve been following Parseq for some time now, and I was drawn to the business by its structure and ambition. It is always looking to do more and unlock greater value while remaining highly agile, meaning it can swiftly meet clients’ needs and continually innovate where needed.
“I was also incredibly impressed by the strength of its culture. I’d heard how empowering and supportive it was, and I’m now experiencing that first-hand.
“The acquisition and integration that the business went through last year has created significant new opportunities for clients and the business. It’s an exciting time to be coming on board.”
Craig Naylor-Smith, CEO, Parseq, explained: “We have ambitious growth plans for 2024, and Gordon will play a critical part in delivering these.
“His deep experience in leading major transformation projects and nurturing client relationships will help us identify new ways we can use our technology and services to overcome our clients’ challenges, while ensuring that we continue to be a strategic, long-term, true partner – evolving with their business, and always improving the results we deliver. It’s great to have him on the team.”