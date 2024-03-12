Which property has been crowned ‘Northern Ireland’s Leading Hotel’ at the World Travel Awards?
Titanic Hotel Belfast has retained the most sought-after title of ‘Northern Ireland’s Leading Hotel’ at the World Travel Awards for the seventh year in a row.
The prestigious award for 2024 was announced to the world’s largest gathering of international tourism professionals at the World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony in Berlin.
The World Travel Awards, renowned for recognising excellence across all sectors of the tourism and hospitality industry, has honoured Titanic Hotel Belfast since it opened in 2017.
Adrian McNally, general manager of Titanic Hotel Belfast, said: “I am humbled by the news that Titanic Hotel Belfast has been named Northern Ireland’s Leading Hotel at the World Travel Awards for seven years in a row. As custodians of this magnificent building I firmly believe that it’s an honour for our staff to be entrusted with showcasing and promoting this one of a kind hotel in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.
“Words like unrivalled and unique are so often used to describe tourism destinations but we can truly say with hand on heart that there is no other hotel that can compete with what we have on offer at Titanic Hotel Belfast in Northern Ireland and therefore this award is extremely fitting.
"With this seventh consecutive win, Titanic Hotel Belfast solidifies its position as an unrivalled leader in Northern Ireland’s hospitality landscape, setting a benchmark for excellence that inspires and motivates industry peers worldwide.
“It’s a much loved wedding destination, the accommodation choice of world leaders, the perfect place for families who wish to celebrate milestones in stunning surroundings and for business leaders seeking to close the deal in privacy. From the exquisite Drawing Offices to the award winning Wolff Grill restaurant, domestic and international guests are enthralled by their experience of Northern Ireland’s Leading hotel – the jewel on Maritime Mile.”
Boasting 119 nautical themed rooms and the Drawing Offices where RMS Titanic was designed, the hotel delivers unparalleled comfort and sophistication. It embodies the spirit of Belfast’s rich shipbuilding heritage nestled under the Harland & Wolff cranes, offering guests an unforgettable experience.