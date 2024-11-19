Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK’s leading high street nursery brand, Mamas & Papas, is set to open its biggest concession to date during Black Friday, with the 4,500 sq ft concession opening in Marks & Spencer within the Sprucefield Centre, Lisburn this week.

Opening this Friday, expectant parents will be able to make the most of Mamas & Papas’ Black Friday deals in its state-of-the-art concession, saving up to 50% on bestselling items until December 8. The concession will mark Mamas & Papas’ second location in the Lisburn area following their standalone store in the city’s Victoria Square.

The first shoppers to spend more than £25 will receive a goodie bag filled with parenting essentials, while those who spend more than £50 will have the chance to Spin the Wheel and win vouchers to spend in store, as well as a tote bag and Percy Pig treats.

The new opening will be the brand’s largest concession to date throughout the UK and Ireland, offering the retailer’s range of industry-leading products and invaluable expert services.

The new flagship concession will not only offer Mamas & Papas’ best-selling products, but it will also offer the complete range of services such as car seat consultations and one-to-one Buying for Baby personal shopping appointments with industry experts, meaning parents-to-be across Lisburn can continue to access the support and advice they need in an exciting, brand-new location.

The store’s Click & Collect service also makes it even more convenient for new parents to shop, taking the hassle out of shopping with a little one and making it even easier to make the most of the incredible products on offer this Black Friday and beyond.

Sarah Starkie, regional manager at Mamas & Papas, said: “We’re hugely excited for our new state-of-the-art Lisburn concession to open in Marks & Spencer. The move marks an exciting time in our expansion and our commitment to being the high street’s most accessible nursery brand, with the new in-store concession being our biggest yet.

“Families are such a big part of our community, and we’re proud to be able to offer parents-to-be across Belfast the chance to get their hands on some brilliant giveaways this weekend – as well as making the most of the incredible Black Friday savings on offer!”

Phil Wiltshire, store manager, Marks & Spencer at Sprucefield Centre, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome a bespoke Mamas & Papas shop-in-shop to our Sprucefield Centre store, complementing our baby and kids wear offer, and it’s great to be able to open just in time for shoppers to save on their baby essentials.

“We know how daunting welcoming a new addition can be, and we look forward to seeing our customers faces when they visit and find everything they would expect at a Mamas & Papas store, with the added value of shopping at their local M&S.”

The store is open from 8am-10pm Monday – Friday, 8am-9pm on Saturday and 1pm-6pm on Sunday.