Lockhart welcomes new Menarys store for Lurgan

The DUP MLA also pay tribute to John Houston who for many years was a key business leader in our towns across Upper Bann and indeed across Northern Ireland
By Claire Cartmill
Published 15th May 2024, 14:34 BST

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has celebrated the opening of Menarys' new store in Lurgan.

The store is the first of three former Houston’s stores to relaunch under new management with the others launching soon in Banbridge and Portadown.

This vibrant new addition to Lurgan’s high street offers a range of products including clothing, homeware, and more.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart pictured with staff celebrating the opening of Menarys' new store in Lurgan
Lockhart, explained: "I am thrilled to see the former Houston’s space rejuvenated with this new Menarys store. Congratulations to Menarys on this exciting venture and best wishes for continued success.

"I would pay tribute to John Houston who for many years was a key business leader in our towns across Upper Bann and indeed across Northern Ireland. Retailing on our High Streets is difficult therefore it is welcome news that a business such as Menary’s another family owned and run retailing giant has committed again to re-opening the former Houston’s stores not just in Lurgan but also Portadown and Banbridge.

“I would encourage the local community to support these businesses.”

