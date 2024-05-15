Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has celebrated the opening of Menarys' new store in Lurgan.

The store is the first of three former Houston’s stores to relaunch under new management with the others launching soon in Banbridge and Portadown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This vibrant new addition to Lurgan’s high street offers a range of products including clothing, homeware, and more.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart pictured with staff celebrating the opening of Menarys' new store in Lurgan

Lockhart, explained: "I am thrilled to see the former Houston’s space rejuvenated with this new Menarys store. Congratulations to Menarys on this exciting venture and best wishes for continued success.

"I would pay tribute to John Houston who for many years was a key business leader in our towns across Upper Bann and indeed across Northern Ireland. Retailing on our High Streets is difficult therefore it is welcome news that a business such as Menary’s another family owned and run retailing giant has committed again to re-opening the former Houston’s stores not just in Lurgan but also Portadown and Banbridge.