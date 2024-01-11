This month, Go-Ahead London, UK's largest and most experienced electric bus operator, will be running the rule over the rapid-charge StreetDeck Electroliner - the first ever EV built by NI manufacturer Wrightbus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

UK's largest and most experienced electric bus operator, Go-Ahead London is trialling the world's most efficient double deck battery-electric bus to demonstrate its zero-emission capabilities.

Go-Ahead will be running the rule over the rapid-charge StreetDeck Electroliner - the first ever EV built by Northern Ireland-based manufacturer Wrightbus - this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bus was launched in 2021 and official tests have revealed it to be the most energy-efficient of its kind on the market.

The vehicle has been on a UK-wide tour, including in London previously, to give bus operators and local authorities the chance to see it in action and showcase its capabilities.

Dozens of Wrightbus’s EVs are set to be rolled out across the capital after the firm secured new orders with Arriva and Abellio last year.

Jean-Marc Gales, CEO at Wrightbus, said: “We’re looking forward to seeing the world’s most efficient double deck EV bus on the streets of London to show everyone what it is capable of. We’re confident both our customers and passengers will enjoy the experience.

StreetDeck Electroliner - the first ever EV built by Northern Ireland-based manufacturer Wrightbus was launched in 2021 and official tests have revealed it to be the most energy-efficient of its kind on the market

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve created the most efficient vehicle by combining optimum power with a class-leading rapid charge, meaning our electric bus spends more time on the road than any other. This vehicle brings an interesting new dimension to bus technology, offering transport operators a choice to help address the world's environmental challenges."

Founded in 1946, Wrightbus has been at the forefront of public transport for more than 75 years and is still based in Ballymena.

It has also been at the forefront of the movement to decarbonise public transport across the UK and Ireland with its world-first hydrogen double deck, the StreetDeck Hydroliner, alongside the Electroliner.

“Innovation and technology is at the core of everything we do. We are the only manufacturer in Europe to offer a complete suite of zero-emission buses, with both battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell single and double decks,” Jean-Marc added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris McKeown, Go-Ahead London's engineering director, explained: "As the UK's largest and most experienced electric bus operator, we are working with Transport for London and our innovative supply chain to deliver a sustainable, zero-emission future for the capital's iconic red buses.

“Go-Ahead London has a long association with Wrightbus and I welcome the opportunity to trial the StreetDeck Electroliner, which we will robustly evaluate over the coming months."

The StreetDeck Electroliner is the perfect combination of range and efficiency, maximising power and offering class-leading recharge times.

Official assessments undertaken at UTAC using the ZEMO-accredited Ultra Low Emission Bus (ULEB) test showed that the Electroliner achieved a result of 0.69 kWh/km - around half the energy consumed by its closest BEV double deck UK rival and significantly better than all other BEV single deck bus results published on the ZEMO website.