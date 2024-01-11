Managing partner Jan Cunningham, said: “Chris Phillips’ appointment is an important development for our already successful real estate team and indeed the firm overall.“In recent months, we have bolstered our leadership team through both internal and external appointments across different areas of expertise from employment law to corporate litigation, insolvency and now real estate. Equally, we continue to invest in young lawyers, so that we have a continual pipeline of talent progressing through the firm.“Real Estate has been a particularly dynamic area for us in recent years, with our team regularly advising on landmark property deals. Chris brings a wealth of experience to Millar McCall Wylie and we have every confidence that his skills will be hugely valuable as we continue to build the future of the firm.”Speaking about his new role, Chris from Belfast, added: “Millar McCall Wylie has an impressive reputation across the board as well as commercial property law specifically. It is clearly a firm with ambition, and I am extremely excited to be a part of its future growth.”