Fifty-year-old furniture business House of Murphy thanks customers for overwhelming support adding 'we look forward to seeing you all soon'

A 50-year-old family-run business devastated by a fire in Newry at the weekend have thanked customers for their ‘overwhelming support’.

House of Murphy, an iconic furniture store in the town, was ‘gutted’ following a major blaze at Greenbank Industrial Estate in Ballinacraig on Saturday.

It’s understood the fire broke out at Formula Karting before spreading to other units at the industrial estate.

The owners Shane, Aaron and Bryan posted on social media: “House of Murphy family and staff are devastated due to recent events where a fire has destroyed our Greenbank, Newry shop.

“Please bear with us while we try to salvage and recover.

“Thanks a million to the emergency services and farmers that helped out. We appreciate everything. The outreach of help and support has been overwhelming.”

House of Murphy, an iconic furniture store in the town, was 'gutted' following a major blaze at Greenbank Industrial Estate in Ballinacraig on Saturday.

In an emotional message of thanks the firm, continued: “To all our valued customers, thank you for your patience in these extremely challenging times.

“When we have secured a location, we hope to meet you and update you all on outstanding orders. We will confirm dates, times and location in due course.

“We have been overwhelmed by the amazing support from all our customers, fellow traders and suppliers. We look forward to seeing you all soon.”

House of Murphy, a 50-year-old furniture store in the town, was ‘gutted’ following a major blaze at Greenbank Industrial Estate in Ballinacraig on Saturday. The owners sent a message of thanks to the emergency services and farmers that helped out. Credit House of Murphy Facebook

Newry Chamber of Commerce said it is ‘devastated for the local businesses which were gutted’ in the fire, adding ‘our hearts go out to them’.

Chamber chief executive Michael Savage, who attended the scene on Saturday, added: "Our hearts go out to the long-established family businesses impacted by this blaze. They are devastated by what has happened and are concerned about what happens next and what the future holds for their businesses and their staff."

"I have offered the full support of the Chamber team and our member businesses and we will assist in any way we can in the difficult days ahead."