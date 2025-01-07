Lotus Homes 'pleased to present plans for much-needed new homes' in Lisburn and representing an investment of £20million
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Northern Ireland property development company Lotus Homes has revealed plans to create new homes on a key site in Lisburn.
The proposed development by Banbridge-based Lotus Homes seeks to create 80 new homes on the site of the former Charles Hurst showroom on the Belfast Road, Lisburn.
Lotus Homes has today submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, kick-starting the Pre-Application process for this proposed development.
Martin Tumilty, managing director at Lotus Homes, said: “We are pleased to present our plans for much-needed new homes in this area of Lisburn, representing an investment of £20 million by Lotus Homes.
“This site is conveniently located in close proximity to Hilden train station and a number of high quality sports and leisure facilities, making it an ideal location for those seeking a home in this popular area.
“The construction of these new homes will see the creation of 50 construction jobs. All homes by Lotus Homes are finished to our signature high quality style, and we look forward to showcasing our proposals for Belfast Road to the local community through our pre-application consultation process.”
A drop-in pre-application community consultation event will take place on Wednesday, February 19 from 2pm – 7pm at Lisburn Racquets Club, 36 Belfast Road, Lisburn. A virtual consultation website will also be live from Wednesday, February 19 – Wednesday, March 12 which can be accessed here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.