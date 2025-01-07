Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lotus Homes has today submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) kick-starting the Pre-Application process for this proposed development which will see the creation of 50 construction jobs

Northern Ireland property development company Lotus Homes has revealed plans to create new homes on a key site in Lisburn.

The proposed development by Banbridge-based Lotus Homes seeks to create 80 new homes on the site of the former Charles Hurst showroom on the Belfast Road, Lisburn.

Lotus Homes has today submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, kick-starting the Pre-Application process for this proposed development.

Lotus Homes has revealed plans to create 80 new homes at the site of the former Charles Hurst show room on the Belfast Road, Lisburn. Pictured is Lotus Homes managing director Martin Tumilty and residential director Sam Elliott at the site of the proposed new homes

Martin Tumilty, managing director at Lotus Homes, said: “We are pleased to present our plans for much-needed new homes in this area of Lisburn, representing an investment of £20 million by Lotus Homes.

“This site is conveniently located in close proximity to Hilden train station and a number of high quality sports and leisure facilities, making it an ideal location for those seeking a home in this popular area.

“The construction of these new homes will see the creation of 50 construction jobs. All homes by Lotus Homes are finished to our signature high quality style, and we look forward to showcasing our proposals for Belfast Road to the local community through our pre-application consultation process.”

