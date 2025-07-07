Loughs Agency unveils new Carlingford office

Loughs Agency has officially opened its new Carlingford Office following a meeting of the North South Ministerial Council (NSMC), marking a significant day of cross-border collaboration in the region.

The new office is located on the grounds of Carlingford Sailing Club, following the organisation’s move from its previous base on Dundalk Street. This relocation allows Loughs Agency to strengthen its presence on the ground in the Carlingford catchment, complementing its main Headquarters in Derry~Londonderry and satellite office in Omagh.

The office was officially opened by Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment, Darragh O’Brien TD and Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir MLA, representing the Government of Ireland and the Northern Ireland Executive respectively, with a commemorative plaque unveiled to mark the occasion.

The NSMC is responsible for twelve areas of cooperation across the island of Ireland, with six of those overseen by North South Implementation Bodies, including Loughs Agency.

Andrew Muir MLA, Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs; Darragh O'Brien TD, Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment.

Darragh O'Brien TD, Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment, said: “I am delighted to jointly open this new Carlingford office today which marks a strong commitment to cross-border cooperation and environmental stewardship. It enhances Loughs Agency’s vital work in protecting our shared marine resources and supporting local communities. I’m proud to see the Agency’s work in delivering real impact on both sides of the border.”

Andrew Muir MLA, Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, said: “I am delighted to be here this morning to officially open Loughs Agency’s new Carlingford Office. All of the partners in this project should be commended for delivering such a fantastic facility, and I look forward to seeing the Agency continue to deliver its important cross-border work from its new premises here in Carlingford.”

JP O’Doherty, Joint Interim Designated Officer, Loughs Agency, said: “We are honoured to have the opportunity to host an NSMC Aquaculture and Marine Sectoral Meeting at this picturesque setting. Today marks a key milestone for our operational growth and commitment to the Carlingford catchment.

"The opening of this new office demonstrates our dedication to driving forward cooperation, cross-border collaboration and delivering real value for the environment and economy."

JP O’Doherty, Joint Interim Designated Officer, Loughs Agency; Andrew Muir MLA, Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs; Darragh O'Brien TD, Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment; Heather Higgins, Board Chairperson, Loughs Agency.

The new Carlingford base will allow Loughs Agency to build stronger relationships with local stakeholders, deliver more educational and outreach initiatives and respond more efficiently to environmental challenges and opportunities unique to the catchment.