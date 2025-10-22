Lunns Jewellers Champions Inclusion with JAM Card Partnership

Maeve Monaghan, CEO of NOW Group, pictured with Pete Lunn (Left) and John Lunn (Right) outside Lunn’s Jewellers in Belfast.

NOW Group are proud to welcome Lunns Jewellers as the latest business to become JAM Card Friendly, showing leadership in creating a more inclusive customer experience.

As a Belfast-born luxury brand, Lunns is sending a powerful message: everyone deserves to feel welcome. By adopting the JAM Card, they are making it easier for people with hidden disabilities or communication barriers to ask for Just A Minute of patience and understanding.

Heather White, Head of HR at Lunns Jewellers said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with the NOW Group and launching the JAM Card Initiative in line with Hidden Disabilities Week 2025. This initiative supports our clients, colleagues, and their families – everyone is touched at some point by someone with a hidden disability.

We are also introducing a dedicated Hidden Disabilities Policy to ensure our support extends beyond the shop floor and into the heart of how we care for our people.”

Maeve Monaghan, CEO of NOW Group added:

“As one of Belfast's best known family owned luxury retail brands Lunn's are a very welcome addition to the JAM Card family. We will be working with them over the next 3 years to support their inclusion agenda. People with invisible disabilities are a significant percentage of existing and potential customers, your workforce and your supplychain.

With nearly 200,000 JAM Card users across the UK and Ireland, and over 3,000 businesses trained through our e-learning platform, JAM is the perfect way to widen your customer base and show you truly value and respect customers with hidden disabilities.”

NOW Group is calling on retail businesses of all sizes to join the movement. Becoming JAM Card Friendly is simple, impactful, and a powerful way to show your commitment to accessibility. Training is available online, and support is provided every step of the way.