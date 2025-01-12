Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Director of leading Magherafelt based construction company Henry Brothers has been appointed the new High Sheriff of Londonderry

CR director at leading construction company Henry Brothers, Ian Henry MBE, has been appointed the new High Sheriff of Londonderry.

The Chain of Office was recently presented to Ian by the Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling, at a ceremony held in Council’s Civic Headquarters, Cloonavin.

Commenting on the appointment, Ian said: “It is an honour to be named the High Sheriff of Londonderry and I am grateful to have the opportunity to connect and engage with local charities, community groups, and businesses to enhance the area in which we call home.

“Throughout my career, I am fortunate to have worked with a number of these groups already and am pleased that I will be able to build on these relationships further over the next 12 months.”

Ian, who has previously held the role of President of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce, was awarded an MBE in 2023 for outstanding contribution to economy and charity in Northern Ireland.