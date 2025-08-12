Henry Brothers ‘very proud’ to hand over cutting-edge NATO communications base for British Army in major defence scheme

Northern Ireland headquartered Henry Brothers has completed and handed over a project at Beacon Barracks in Staffordshire for 280 (NATO) Signal Squadron.

The new £27 million two-storey facility has been built to accommodate the only British Army unit permanently assigned to NATO, as it moves from Dorset to the barracks near Stafford.

The scheme – built within a secure compound – includes offices, conference rooms, a reception area, workshops, garaging, storage rooms, welfare facilities and mechanical and electrical engineering plant rooms.

Solar panels on the roof are helping to power the facility.

Henry Brothers has also delivered a single-storey satellite communications building as part of the development for the squadron, which, as a Deployable Communication Module, has a role to install and control strategic communication and information systems supporting a deployed NATO headquarters.

MD of Henry Brothers Ian Taylor said: “We were very proud to have been appointed to build this new facility for 280 (NATO) Signal Squadron, which plays a key role in NATO.

“Henry Brothers has worked in partnership with the Ministry of Defence and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) at several armed forces bases over a number of years, helping to deliver and improve facilities. We are pleased to have completed this latest scheme at Beacon Barracks, allowing 280 (NATO) Squadron to relocate and move to a new, purpose-built home.”

Working alongside Henry Brothers were client project manager Mott MacDonald and multi-disciplinary consultants, Pick Everard, providing architecture, landscape architecture, interior design, civil and structural engineering, building services, sustainability and health and safety.

Steve Cummings, Operations Director at Pick Everard, added: “Designing and delivering this facility for 280 (NATO) Signal Squadron with Henry Brothers was a responsibility we approached with great care and pride, knowing the critical role the unit plays in supporting NATO’s communications. Working in close partnership with Henry Brothers and the Ministry of Defence, our team delivered a state-of-the-art facility tailored to the operational requirements to enable the relocation from Dorset.

“From integrating robust security measures to embedding sustainable energy solutions, every element of the design was developed to serve the squadron’s mission now and long into the future.”

The project, which is ranked as Defence Related Environmental Assessment Method (DREAM) Excellent, was delivered by Henry Brothers for the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) via the Crown Commercial Service Framework.

Henry Brothers is part of The Henry Group, which comprises a number of manufacturing and construction sector companies, ranging from external construction through to interiors fit out.

In partnership with its valued clients, it has a proven track record in education, defence, commercial, industrial, transport and healthcare sectors.