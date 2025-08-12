The Irish rug company, with locations in Belfast and Newry, pledged to donate 100% of its revenue from both in-store and online sales on Friday, August 8, to Oxfam Ireland’s Gaza Appeal and initially hope to raise £40,000

The owners of Kukoon Rugs have said they are ‘lost for words’ after raising a staggering £178,000 (€205,000) in just one day for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

The Irish rug company, with locations in Belfast and Newry, pledged to donate 100% of its revenue from both in-store and online sales on Friday, August 8, to Oxfam Ireland’s Gaza Appeal.

Owners and siblings Paul Vallely and Clare Walsh had initially hoped to raise around £40,000, but the final amount soared to nearly five times that target.

The brother and sister said: "We’re lost for words. On Friday, our customers really showed up - and because of them, we’re donating an incredible €205,834.91 to the Oxfam Gaza Appeal. We’re humbled, inspired, and grateful beyond measure. This is the power of people coming together. To anyone that bought a rug last Friday, thank you for making this happen.”

The €205,834.91 raised will support Oxfam’s critical on the round work in Gaza, including trucking clean water, rebuilding water infrastructure, and providing sanitation and health services amid a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Jim Clarken, CEO of Oxfam Ireland added: “This far exceeds ours and Kukoon’s expectations, at almost five times the initial target for support.

“This shows us that Irish people are ready and willing to express their solidarity for the people of Gaza in the most practical way.

"Paul Vallely and Clare Walsh, the owners of Kukoon, should know that their generosity was truly remarkable. Their initiative was unique, in that they were willing to forego 100% of their revenue and it was uniquely successful.

“The success of this initiative can be replicated, and I would encourage other Irish businesses who want to contribute directly to the people of Gaza to consider something similar. We know that the need is great and that all of us can, in our own way and commensurate with our means, help the people of Gaza to withstand the genocide and man-made famine they are struggling against.”