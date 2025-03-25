Major new movie a significant boost for local screen industry
Ministers said securing the production of the film, which stars Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer, was a significant boost and recognition for the local screen industry.
With support from Northern Ireland Screen, the production is shooting in various locations across Northern Ireland including Silent Valley, Glenarm, Murlough Bay, and Belfast Harbour Studios. Post-production will take place at Yellowmoon in Holywood, County Down.
First Minister Michelle O’Neill, said: “Our film and TV industry is booming and is a vital part of our creative economy. The north has established itself as a leading location for filming and we continue to attract major movies and television series thanks to our highly skilled people and fantastic landscapes.
“Securing ‘The Death of Robin Hood’ has provided an important opportunity to raise the north’s screen industry profile even further. This project will employ a large number of local crew on a large-scale project, ensuring skills are utilised and ready for the next big production.”
Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “From shaping modern culture to driving economic prosperity, the creative industries right here in Northern Ireland remain an unrivalled force of creativity and influence over today’s world.
“I was delighted to visit the set of ‘The Death of Robin Hood’ and see first-hand the work of the local screen industry. Productions such as this provide highly skilled job opportunities and in turn will help attract more big budget films and TV productions
“I want to commend the efforts of all involved and wish ‘The Death of Robin Hood’ every success when it is released.”
Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald, explained: “It was a great privilege to see how our screen industry, with the support of NI Screen, is helping attract exciting productions like this to the north.
“We are recognised globally as a highly desirable filming location, not only for our diverse, beautiful and accessible locations, but also because of the outstanding skills base that has been built here. I am keen to develop this further, with the screen industries having been identified as one of the seven priority sectors for my Department.”
Producer Aaron Ryder and the filmmaking team, continued: “We were brought to Northern Ireland by Northern Ireland Screen and Lime Tree films to scout the areas. From the minute we set foot here it was rather clear we were going to be shooting the film here. From the local cast and crew to the spectacular locations, Northern Ireland has exceeded all of our expectations. We all feel very lucky to be here and are honoured to be working with so many talented people.”
Richard Williams, chief executive of Northern Ireland Screen, added: “Northern Ireland Screen is delighted to welcome The Death of Robin Hood to our shores. The production was drawn to Northern Ireland by our breathtaking cinematic locations, our world-class crew, exceptional facilities and financial incentives.
“The backing of the First Minister, Deputy First Minister, and Economy Minister underscores the Executive’s strong commitment to the continued growth of our screen industry. We are proud to see Northern Ireland once again play a leading role in international filmmaking. We look forward to seeing this production come to life, showcasing our talent on the global stage and further cementing our reputation as a leading centre for film and television production."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.