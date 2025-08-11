Energy summit aims to shine a light on how the required energy transition will help supercharge economic growth in Northern Ireland as we strive to meet ambitious climate targets

A panel of international energy leaders will travel to Belfast next month to address over 400 delegates from across the energy, infrastructure, business and policy landscape at the Northern Ireland Energy Summit.

Chaired by BBC journalist and presenter Mark Simpson, the Northern Ireland Energy Summit will take place at the ICC Belfast on Wednesday, September 24

It aims to shine a light on how the required energy transition will help supercharge economic growth in Northern Ireland as we strive to meet ambitious climate targets. Once again powered by CASE (The Centre for Advanced Sustainable Energy), this year’s Summit is supported by strategic partners Capita, NIE Networks, NI Gas Network Operators, SONI (they System Operator for Northern Ireland) and Transmission Investment.

Keynote speakers at the one-day Summit will include:

Paul Addison – director of Policy & External Affairs, Great British Energy

Khalifa Ebrahim Al Mehairi – chief strategy & investment officer, TAQA Transmission (Abu Dhabi)

Andreas F. Brandt – partner, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (Copenhagen)

Dr Christophe McGlade – head of energy supply, International Energy Agency (Paris)

Mr Li Nan – Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Belfast

Professor David Rooney – academic director of CASE and Dean of Internationalisation and Reputation, Faculty of Engineering and Physical Sciences, Queen’s University Belfast

Dr Amanda Slevin – co-director for the Centre for Sustainability, Equality and Climate Action, Queen’s University Belfast.

The one-day Summit will feature keynote speeches, fireside chats and panel discussions addressing five key themes:

Learning from others: Global leaders in the energy transition

Investing in connectivity and infrastructure: Delivering security of supply

Realising the opportunity: Leveraging sectoral strengths in Northern Ireland

Community energy: Empowering people and communities to drive change

2030: Resetting the target

Trevor Haslett, chair of CASE, said: “Delegates at this year’s Energy Summit will benefit from the expertise and insights of an exceptionally compelling line-up of international keynote speakers, together with panellists from across the local energy, infrastructure, policy and business sectors, as we focus on some of the most pressing issues and greatest opportunities ahead for Northern Ireland’s economy in the energy transition.”