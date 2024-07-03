Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Currently employing more than 55 full-time staff members, Profast Group has worked on developments including Windsor Park in Belfast, Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Titanic Museum, Belfast Film Studios and H&W

A major Northern Ireland supplier of fasteners, fixings, window and door hardware to the construction and manufacturing industries has been acquired in a management buyout.

Led by Stephen Clarke, alongside Craig Milne and Jonathan Aiken, the team has taken ownership of Profast Group, which is based in Ireland and the UK, for an undisclosed sum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal includes Profast Ltd in Ireland, Profast (NI) Ltd in Belfast, and Fortus Hardware Ltd.

New Profast Group CEO Stephen Clarke pictured with chief operating officer Craig Milne and chief commercial officer Jonathan Aiken (R) at Belfast’s ‘Rise Sculpture’, one of many high-profile projects the company has been directly involved with over the years. The three colleagues have completed the acquisition of Profast Group which includes Profast Ltd in Ireland, Profast (NI) Ltd, and Fortus Hardware Ltd

Currently employing more than 55 full-time staff members, Profast Group has worked on developments including Windsor Park in Belfast, Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Titanic Museum, Belfast Film Studios, H&W, new educational institutions, residential projects and, in recent years, global data centres and renewable energy initiatives.

As part of the successful management buyout, Clarke has been appointed chief executive, Craig Milne as chief operating officer, and Jonathan Aiken as chief commercial officer.

The company has been acquired from Brendan Flynn, who has led the business since 1995 with the support of his wife Helen and managing director Philip Gregg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke said: "The business remains in very capable hands. I am honoured to assume the role of CEO and lead Profast Group into its next phase of growth.

"No one understands the business and its potential better than Jonny, Craig, and I, and most importantly our amazing team. I am incredibly excited about the future, and I am very proud of our entire team. The Profast Group has come an incredibly long way since it was established almost 50 years ago.

"Mr Flynn, alongside Mr Gregg, has done a steadfast job of building it into a successful and profitable company, and we look forward to carrying this momentum forward.

"These strong foundations will help us improve our operations in Ireland and become a more influential player across the Island of Ireland and into the UK."

BDO Northern Ireland served as the lead adviser during the acquisition. Belfast law firm Elliott Duffy Garrett also worked on the deal.