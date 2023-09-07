Watch more videos on Shots!

A major retail park at the heart of Lisburn city centre has been brought to the market for sale, seeking offers in excess of £4.85 million.

Laganbank Retail Park comprises three retail units and a coffee shop and is currently home to occupiers TK Maxx, Pure Gym, Upstairs Downstairs and Ground Coffee.

Including more than 49,900 sq ft of purpose-built retail warehouse space, and 134 free parking spaces, the property occupies a 2.4 acre site fronting onto the Laganbank Road, the main arterial route through the city.

Andrew Coggins, senior director at selling agents CBRE NI expects a significant level of interest.

He said: “Lisburn is renowned as a shopping and leisure destination with a host of schemes right across the city, benefiting a catchment area that encompasses the entire greater Belfast area.

“This is a great opportunity to purchase one of the most prominent retail warehouse schemes in the area, within a 15-minute drive of more than 225,000 people.

“Fully let to four well-known brands it also offers investors a strong annual rental income with an attractive yield.”

It comes just 15 months after the same asset was listed on the market for £5.75m.

The 49,397 sq ft retail park dates back to 1996, but was significantly refurbished in 2017 by owner and Portadown property developer JH Turkington.

Further information about the property can be found at CBRENI.com.

