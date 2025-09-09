Philip Armstrong, founder of Armstrong Solicitors in Glengormley, will cover the legal aspects of buying a home, helping attendees understand what’s involved from offer to completion. Marney Magee, based in Mallusk, will discuss the dos and don’ts of getting a mortgage and how to navigate the financial side of the process

This Thursday (September 11), Armstrong Solicitors and Magee Mortgage Solutions will host a free first-time buyer event inside House Proud, a furniture showroom on Belfast’s Boucher Road

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buying your first home can be overwhelming — but two Newtownabbey businesses are making the process a whole lot more comfortable, literally.

This Thursday (September 11), Armstrong Solicitors and Magee Mortgage Solutions will host a free first-time buyer event inside House Proud, a furniture showroom on Belfast’s Boucher Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 9,000 first-time buyers entering the Northern Ireland housing market last year, solicitor Philip Armstrong and mortgage adviser Marney Magee saw the need for a more accessible and straightforward way to help people understand the process. They’ve teamed up with some of the biggest names in local property to offer guidance without the jargon.

Philip Armstrong, founder of Armstrong Solicitors in Glengormley, will cover the legal aspects of buying a home, helping attendees understand what’s involved from offer to completion. Marney Magee, based in Mallusk, will discuss the dos and don’ts of getting a mortgage and how to navigate the financial side of the process.

They’ll be joined by Stuart Ferguson from Michael Chandler Estate Agents, who will offer insider advice on how to engage with estate agents and what buyers need to have in place before making a bid. Representatives from Danske Bank and Progressive Building Society will also be on hand to discuss what lenders look for in mortgage applications. The lineup is rounded out by Northern Ireland Co-Ownership, a scheme that has supported over 34,000 people since 1978 in purchasing a home with smaller deposits or less traditional income.

Philip explained: “I’m the founder of Armstrong Solicitors in Glengormley and help over a thousand people per year move house across Belfast and further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our first-time buyers event is being held in a furniture showroom because it’s an interesting twist on the usual boring lecture-in-a-room format. It’s a free informational event with some of the leading businesses in Northern Ireland property taking part.

“I would urge anyone who’s thinking about buying — whether it’s in the next few months or even the next few years — to come along. This event will give you the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions when the time comes and ultimately help you make the right move.”

The event starts at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 7pm, and will last for around an hour. It’s completely free to attend, and attendees are guaranteed to leave with the key information they need to take their next steps with confidence.