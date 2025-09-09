Genesis Bakery’s handcrafted Aussie-inspired treats are now delighting taste buds across the UK and Ireland exclusively at M&S

A Northern Ireland bakery is behind the new Australian-inspired treat available now on the shelves of M&S stores across the UK and Ireland.

Based in Magherafelt, Genesis Bakery has been a trusted M&S supplier for over 15 years, delivering award-winning bakery products crafted from high-quality ingredients.

The bakery currently produces a core range of 22 products for M&S, including the Mini Fruity Cupcake Selection, alongside special seasonal showstoppers for the retailer.

Now, it has turned its attention to creating Australian-inspired lamingtons exclusively for M&S – the first lamingtons available on the UK high street.

The new M&S Lamingtons are available in two flavours:

Chocolate & Coconut – buttermilk-enriched chocolate sponge coated in chocolate sauce, rolled in coconut flakes, and topped with hand-piped jam and buttercream

Caramelised Biscuit – rich chocolate sponge coated in chocolate sauce, rolled in golden caramelised biscuit crumb, and finished with hand-piped buttercream and salted caramel sauce

Genesis Bakery is behind the new Australian-inspired treat available now on the shelves of M&S stores across the UK and Ireland. Pictured is Laura Harper, trading director Ireland and Northern Ireland at M&S and JP Lyttle, commercial & product development director at Genesis Bakery

Retailing at £4 for a pack of two, the Lamingtons showcase how M&S is drawing inspiration from global food trends to create fresh new products for its customers. It follows the launch of M&S’ Magic Coffee, inspired by the Melbourne coffee scene, in 2023.

Each Lamington is hand-finished by the skilled team at Genesis Bakery, combining craftsmanship with innovation to deliver an indulgent twist on an iconic Australian classic.

JP Lyttle, commercial & product development director at Genesis Bakery, said: "At Genesis we are incredibly proud to be producing these new Lamingtons for M&S. Our long-standing partnership has always been built on shared values of quality and innovation. Bringing this iconic treat to the UK high street is a testament to what we can achieve together, and we’re excited to continue investing in our people and our community here in Magherafelt."

Alice Birch, Product Developer at M&S, added: "Lamingtons are the most iconic cake from down under, and it’s hugely exciting to be the first to bring our version of this beloved Aussie classic to the UK high street. It’s also fantastic to have them made here in Northern Ireland by Genesis Bakery – we knew the care the team put into every product would help deliver that touch of M&S magic!

“Our lamingtons are extra special – hand-finished with toppings and super indulgent thanks to the rich chocolate sponge and caramelised biscuit flavour. So, if you’re feeling like an Aussie-inspired adventure, make sure to give them a try at your local M&S store.”