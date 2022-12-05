Rated as the world’s leading art and design university for the past eight years running, the RCA has over 3,000 students and offers postgraduate degrees in art and design to scholars from over 60 countries.

The new Battersea campus, which represents the university’s largest ever investment, adding more than 16,000 m2 of space, has been designed by leading international architects Herzog & de Meuron.

Brett Martin, whose daylighting systems are used in a wide range of buildings around the world, was chosen to supply its Marlon Clickfix architectural polycarbonate glazing system for the rooftop design feature which runs the full length of the building, filling the vast top floor design space with natural light.

The product was selected because of its ability to transmit high levels of light through the 4.6m high panels while still maintaining the thermal insulation required to ensure efficient energy use in the building. More than 600m2 of the 40mm thick Marlon Clickfix was supplied.

The new campus is the manifestation of the RCA’s academic vision, enabling computer scientists, writers and curators, robotics engineers, sculptors and product designers to collaborate and advance new technologies and designs, ensuring the UK continues to lead the world in creativity and innovation.

Paul Martin, director of Brett Martin, said: “It is a fantastic project to have been involved with due to the prestige of the college and the striking visual design of the building.

“We have also now launched a new low carbon version of the Marlon Clickfix system. The polycarbonate glazing panels comprise of material with an 84% lower carbon footprint and are produced using renewable energy generated at our Mallusk site. With the high-profile nature of this project and the fact we can now offer even more energy efficient materials means that we are seeing even more demand from around the world.”

This high-profile project is just the latest of many installations for Brett Martin’s products internationally. In addition to major commercial and public sector buildings, Brett Martin’s rooflights have been used in many of the world’s leading sports stadia.

