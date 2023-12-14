James McGinn from Killyclogher has been recognised by leading international hotel design publication, Hotel Designs – the only representative from Northern Ireland

The managing director of Hastings Hotels has been recognised as one of the Top 25 Hoteliers in Britain by leading international hotel design publication, Hotel Designs.

The team at Hotel Designs and an experienced panel of judges whittled down more than 200 entries to select the top 25 hoteliers.

James McGinn from Killyclogher is the only representative from Northern Ireland included in the prestigious list and has been recognised for his 30 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, wealth of knowledge and expertise.

He has worked for Hastings Hotels for 28 years and was appointed managing director last year. Before that, he held a number of senior positions across the group including operations director and general manager of the Europa Hotel where he was at the helm for two decades.

James McGinn, managing director of Hastings Hotels, said: “I am delighted to have been named as a top hotelier – not bad for a boy from Killyclogher! It’s nice to end, what has been a record year for Hastings Hotels, with this prestigious accolade. I would like to thank my colleagues across the group, because without them, this recognition wouldn’t be possible.”

The Hotel Designs judges said: “James McGinn is a highly respected figure in the hospitality industry and a veteran of Hastings Hotels, where he has played an instrumental role in the company’s success – he is the face of Hasting Hotels and hospitality in Northern Ireland. He is responsible for developing and executing the company’s strategic plans, identifying new business opportunities and overseeing the development of all property brand positioning.

“With more than 30 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, James has a wealth of knowledge and expertise, which he brings to his role at Hastings Hotels. He has a proven track record of driving growth and innovation, as well as a deep understanding of the industry’s latest trends and best practices.”

As one of the leading figures in Northern Ireland’s hospitality industry, James started his career at the age of 15 when he worked at the Knock-na-moe Castle Hotel in Omagh as waiter and barman where his uncle was general manager. He graduated in 1988 from Queen's University Belfast and moved to London to work in an American themed restaurant before returning to Omagh in 1990 to work as food and beverage manager in his family’s business, the Woodlander.

He then gained an MA in Hotel and International Tourism Management from the University of Ulster in 1994 and went to Washington DC to work as food and beverage manager for the Hilton Hotel before returning to Northern Ireland in 1996 when he started his career with Hastings Hotels at the Europa Hotel. During his tenure with the Hastings family, James was able to attend and graduate from the distinguished Hotel School at the University of Cornell in New York.