Chief executive officer Martin McKay founded the assistive software company in 1996 to help people with communication difficulties.

What started as a company focused on people with profound speech and dexterity disabilities has become a world leading assistive technology company creating smart, inclusive software that helps people read, write, express their thoughts and share information more accurately and fluently – across all stages of life.

Martin has led growth of company and overseen a series of acquisitions that bring together the best language technologies from around the world. This included the acquisition of Sweden based assistive technology firm, Oribi in October, the acquisition of the Education Technology Division of Don Johnston Inc, a US-based assistive technology company in January and in July 2021 it acquired Danish firm Wizkids.

The company now employs 350 people and has doubled its turnover since 2020. Its goal is to advance the literacy and understanding of one billion people by 2030.

Rob Heron, managing partner for EY in NI, said: “It’s been an absolute honour to get to know our 2022 finalists and on behalf of EY I am delighted to extend our warmest congratulations to this year’s winners, each of whom have demonstrated cutting-edge, innovative thinking and new ways of working in their respective industries, ultimately shaping how we live and work on the island of Ireland and globally.

“It’s also noteworthy that seven of this year’s finalists, as well as our overall winner, are from NI, a true testament to the diversity and continued strength of entrepreneurship in the region and something we are incredibly proud to support at EY.”

This year the programme received a record number of entrants and this year’s finalists collectively have revenues in excess of €1 billion.

Anne Heraty, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2006 and chair of the judging panel, added: “This year, once again, our EOY finalists proved themselves to be incredibly ambitious leaders who are building and sustaining successful and dynamic businesses across the island of Ireland and globally.”

Seven of the finalists were from Northern Ireland and these businesses employ more than 1,100 people and generate revenues of more than £300 million.

