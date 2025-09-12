Mash Direct announces partnership with Action Mental Health
Mash Direct and Action Mental Health will be joining forces to come up with exciting new initiatives within the workplace to tackle mental ill-health as well as Mash Direct providing an array of different fundraising opportunities to support Action Mental Health, allowing them to continue the valuable work that they are doing.
To kick off the partnership, Mash Direct hosted the Action Mental Health team to join staff for a ‘Walk & Talk’ around the family farm in Comber. The walk was led by Mash Direct’s Farm Manager, Gary Adams, this gave staff an opportunity to step away from their desks, enjoy some fresh air and catch up with colleagues while learning more about the incredible work Action Mental Health does across Northern Ireland. This event really highlighted the importance of taking small moments throughout the day to prioritise wellbeing.
Head of People and Culture, Julie Hetherington, spoke about the significance of the partnership and the positive impact it will have on staff wellbeing:
“Partnering with a charity is extremely beneficial for the business, especially Action Mental Health as it provides that extra support and reassurance for employees, that if they are struggling and need to talk to someone, they are aware of the services not just in the workplace but in the local area."
This partnership marks the beginning of a meaningful journey for both organisations, underpinned by a shared commitment to promoting mental wellbeing and creating a supportive work environment. Mash Direct looks forward to building on this relationship with Action Mental Health through ongoing engagement, awareness campaigns, and impactful initiatives that foster a culture of openness, compassion, and resilience both within the workplace and across the wider community.