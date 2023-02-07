Massive plan to grow Lisburn: 'It feels everything is being done to hinder this city's expansion'

That is the view from DUP councillor Jonathan Craig, a former Lagan Valley MLA who now represents Lisburn North.

He was speaking after the issue was raised at a recent Lisburn and Castlereagh meeting, which saw frustration voiced at the fact work is not proceeding.

Meanwhile the Department of Infrastructure (which is in charge of planning matters) has now indicated to the News Letter that a long process still lies ahead before any green light can be given.

The planned zone of development (in red - with the link road in dashes through the middle)

The massive 1,300-home expansion of the city is to take place in the Blaris area, on what is currently mostly open fields.

As part of the blueprints, a road called Knockmore Link would connect the M1 motorway (which runs to the south of Lisburn) with the southernmost edge of the city.

But though planning permission was granted for the 1,300 homes in March 2021, with the link road forming a key part of that plan, work remains stalled.

That is because in January 2022 the then-minister Nichola Mallon decided to "call in" the project.

This happens when a minister believes a planning application is of major importance, and needs higher approval than that of a council.

The reason given in 2021 was that there was a "potential conflict" between the project and and the Regional Development Strategy 2035, among other localised plans.

At the meeting of the council development committee last Thursday, it was reportedly said that the main issue was the link road itself.

Downshire East UUP councillor Alex Swan told the meeting "it is now almost two years" since the plans were approved by the council's planning committee, and "the time for a decision is now well overdue" from the department.

Now, speaking to the News Letter, councillor Craig says that without the Knockmore link road being built, the whole development (which will be mainly private homes plus light industrial zoning) would be "chaos".

"It's holding back development on the southern edge of Lisburn," he said.

"It's been part of the Lisburn plan for years – decades. It was seen as part of the growth of Lisburn.

"They [the department] just don't seem keen or interested; I just don't understand their lack of interest in seeing Lisburn develop. That absolutely puzzles me.

"It's everything you can do to slow it down and stop it. It's frustrating for us."

The department was asked about when a decision on the plan is due.

"The department requested further environmental information for the link road application in December 2022," it told the News Letter.

"Once received, this information will be considered, publicised and consulted upon in accordance with statutory procedures.

"Thereafter, departmental officials will progress the planning application to the point where it is ready for a decision to be made.

"At that point, and in the absence of ministers, the department will take account of the prevailing decision making legislation when considering if a decision can be made.”

