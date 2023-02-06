David Campbell, the former chairman of the UUP and advisor to David Trimble, was speaking amid mounting rumours of a deal between the UK and EU to resolve problems with the Irish Sea border.

A lot of the reporting has indicated that this pending deal largely focusses on the creation of red and green lanes at Northern Irish ports.

The idea is that lorries bearing cargo bound for Northern Irish consumers will go down the green lane without any substantive checks, while cargo bound for the Irish republic or beyond will go to the red lane, where it will face checks.

An anti-Protocol demonstrator's sign

The Loyalist Communities Council brings together senior people with ties to the UVF, mainstream UDA, and Red Hand Commando.

Mr Campbell said: “We have read the reports and although encouraged that negotiations appear to be becoming more serious we are worried that the substance of our opposition to the Protocol is not being addressed, rather just that trade issues are being dealt with.

“This substance remains the breaches to the Belfast Agreement caused by the protocol which continue to prevent the institutions of the agreement working.

“The LCC opposes any hard border between Northern Ireland and the rest of our country.

"Red / green lanes may simplify the passage of trade but they represent permanent infrastructure between one part of the UK and another and that is unacceptable.

"Secondly, unless the sovereignty of the United Kingdom, including its system of standards and laws is restored over Northern Ireland there can be no acceptance of a Protocol which still retains the sovereignty of unelected European Institutions over which we have no input.

