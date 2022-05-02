Alliance Party points to Loyalist Communities Council amid Saoradh/Sinn Fein row

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 18th April 2022 Supporters of Saoradh at the RepublicanEaster parade at the Bogside area of Derry. The parade through the city side of Derry city is one of a number taking place across the Province to mark the 1916 Easter Rising. Photo by Peter Morrison / Press Eye.

It comes amid heavy criticism of Sinn Fein for reaching out to Saoradh, a dissident movement sometimes described as the “political wing of the New IRA” – something which it denies.

In recent days it has emerged that back in November 2020, Sinn Feinhad written to the group offering a meeting in the interests of “engagement on developing common strategy and co-operation” when it comes to pursuing Irish unity.

The letter stated that “the prospect of securing a referendum on Irish unity is very real, but we must make it a reality” and calls for an “inclusive, popular debate” on the subject.

Saoradh was the group which issued a statement in the wake of the Lyra McKee shooting saying she was “accidentally killed” when a “republican volunteer” fired shots at the PSNI in the city.

The group at that time had said: “Saoradh is an open and publicly accessible political party, though we offer an analysis on armed actions in the pursuit of Irish national liberation, Saoradh does not engage in armed struggle.”

It has also insisted that “we do not speak on behalf of the Irish Republican Army”.

Sinn Fein faced criticism from the DUP and the UUP over the letter.

And today the TUV said that the fact Sinn Fein was willing to engage with dissidents showed the party had exposed its “true colours”.

Alliance MLA John Blair yesterday issued a statement on the matter, drawing attention to the LCC (Loyalist Communities Council) – a kind of umbrella group involving figures connected to the UVF, UDA and Red Hand Commando.

Mr Blair said: “The only conversations we should be having with active paramilitaries, their front organisations or those who speak on their behalf, is around when they are going to leave the stage.

“That goes for a letter to Saoradh from Sinn Fein’s Declan Kearney or engagement with the Loyalist Communities Council.

“Paramilitaries are a cancer on our society and continue to exert coercive control over many people and areas.

“They have no place in our community.”