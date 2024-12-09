With a career spanning 26 years in the construction industry, Paddy’s hands-on leadership style, excellent organisation skills, and calm and measured demeanour helped him deliver the complex Bruce Street PBSA project in a remarkable 18-month delivery programme and with challenging external market conditions

Northern Ireland design and build contractor McAleer & Rushe picked up a hat trick of accolades at the 2024 Irish Construction Industry Awards including the prestigious Construction Project Manager of the Year title which was presented to long time staff member Paddy Connolly.

The ICI Awards are one of the biggest nights in the Irish Construction year recognising, encouraging, and celebrating excellence across the construction sector.

Cookstown-based McAleer & Rushe picked up a double success for its Canada Water Plot K1 project in London, securing the top award in the Contractor International Project of the Year and Contractor Project of the Year categories.

The Canada Water Plot K1 was the first completed building of the 53-acre Canada Water Masterplan and is uniquely located next to Russia Dock Woodland and Stave Hill Ecological Park. The judges felt that the development exemplified excellence in sustainable development, innovation, and community impact, setting a benchmark for future projects.

A highlight on the night was Paddy Connolly securing the coveted Construction Project Manager of the Year award. With a career spanning 26 years in the construction industry, Paddy’s hands-on leadership style, excellent organisation skills, and calm and measured demeanour helped him deliver the complex Bruce Street PBSA project in a remarkable 18-month delivery programme and with challenging external market conditions.

McAleer & Rushe picked up a hat trick of accolades at the 2024 Irish Construction Industry Awards. Pictured is McAleer & Rushe chairman Seamus McAleer, project manager Paddy Connolly and chief executive Eamonn Laverty

Paddy said: “The successful delivery of Bruce Street wouldn’t have been a possible without the team I had around me. As well as our own design team, experienced subcontractors and our trusted supply chain partners, the project team worked collaboratively to deliver an award-winning building. It is a real honour to be presented with the award, but it is truly the extended team who deserve the credit.”

Reflecting on Contractor Project of the Year win, Jonathan O’Neill, senior director at McAleer & Rushe, explained: “The success of Canada Water Plot K1 is a testament to the hard work and commitment displayed by the entire team to set the benchmark for sustainable and innovative construction. We are delighted to see the project commended amongst our industry peers, and we are immensely proud to have received not one but two awards for Plot K1 on the night.”

Recognising the success of the company in the awards, McAleer & Rushe chairman Seamus McAleer and chief executive Eamonn Laverty jointly added: “The awards are fantastic recognition for the entire business and Paddy’s award is especially fitting. Paddy’s dedication, leadership, and exceptional project management skills are showcased across all of his projects, and his commitment to excellence has had a significant positive impact right across the company.