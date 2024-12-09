Employment law solicitor Oisin Gourley has been practicing for 15 years, acting for claimants in tribunal discrimination claims in England and Wales

Edwards Solicitors of Belfast has appointed employment law solicitor Oisin Gourley to its team.

The Tyrone-born solicitor has been practicing for 15 years, acting for claimants in tribunal discrimination claims in England and Wales.

Most recently, Mr Gourley provided employment law and HR advice to employers in various industries and sectors.

Solicitor Oisin Gourley is congratulated on his appointment to Edwards Solicitors Belfast by practice partner Niall McMullan

Mr Gourley said: “I am delighted to be joining the employment team at Edwards Solicitors. The company has a first-rate reputation across several different legal disciplines and is noted for its strong advocacy and outcomes.

“I have significant experience dealing with the full range of employment-related disputes not only on behalf of employees but also employers who have to grapple with issues of unfair dismissal, redundancy, TUPE (protection of employee rights when a business transfers to a new owner), holiday pay, equal pay, whistleblowing and breach of contract.

“We can provide professional and in-depth advice to employers who try to navigate their way through myriad and complex Regulations and conditions. When confronted with a challenge in the workplace, there is no point in the employer ignoring the issue. The sensible course is to seek expert advice from solicitors who specialise in this particular aspect of the law.”

Edwards Solicitors partner, Niall McMullan, said Mr Gourley’s appointment reflects the commitment the firm has to working with both employers and employees with grievances.

Mr McMullan added: “As well as practicing across the water, Mr Gourley has multi-jurisdictional experience, having also practiced in the Republic of Ireland where he acted for public bodies in High Court and Regulatory Healthcare-type matters.