McConnell’s Distillery raises a glass to its first anniversary at Crumlin Road Gaol — and with plans already underway to host its first wedding, the celebrations are just getting started!

By Claire Cartmill
Published 6th May 2025, 11:20 BST
The distillery’s first year has seen impressive production, with enough new make spirit distilled to produce 1.6 million bottles of McConnell’s Irish Whisky — now exported to more than 45 markets worldwide. But the story extends far beyond the stills….

McConnell’s Distillery is proudly marking one year since opening its doors at the iconic Crumlin Road Gaol — and with over 20,000 visitors through its gates.

Nestled within the storied walls of the 19th-century former prison, McConnell’s Distillery represents a bold vision for regeneration. By breathing new life into a landmark steeped in history, the project has reconnected Belfast with its once-thriving whiskey heritage, positioning the city firmly back on the global spirits map.

Over the past 12 months, McConnell’s has already become a key player in local tourism, establishing the Distillery as a must-visit experience for both local day-trippers as well as international visitors. Attracting thousands from across Belfast and Northern Ireland, the Brand Home has helped establish a new kind of destination — one that blends immersive whiskey tours with cultural events, gigs, creative showcases, collaborations, product launches and intimate gatherings. The gaol turned distillery has already preparing to host its first wedding!

John Kelly, CEO of McConnell’s Irish Whisky, explained: “This is a story about transformation, bringing new life and energy to a part of the city that holds deep historical significance — and creating something truly future-facing. The McConnell’s Distillery is not just where we make whiskey, it’s a genuinely welcoming brand home where we make connections: between the past and the future, between our city and the world.

“While we’re proud that McConnell’s is enjoyed in over 45 markets globally, we’re equally focused on creating a place of pride here in Belfast. We want the people of this city — and Northern Ireland as a whole — to feel ownership of what we’ve built, and to see it as a place to explore, connect, and celebrate together.”

McConnell’s Distillery is proudly marking one year since opening its doors at the iconic Crumlin Road Gaol — and with over 20,000 visitors through its gates, it’s not just a milestone for the distillery, but a major moment for Belfast. Pictured is Gary Quate, Tourism NI, Graeme Millar, McConnell's Master Distiller and John Kelly, McConnell's CEOMcConnell’s Distillery is proudly marking one year since opening its doors at the iconic Crumlin Road Gaol — and with over 20,000 visitors through its gates, it’s not just a milestone for the distillery, but a major moment for Belfast. Pictured is Gary Quate, Tourism NI, Graeme Millar, McConnell's Master Distiller and John Kelly, McConnell's CEO
Tourism Northern Ireland has welcomed McConnell’s success and its role in putting Belfast back on the whiskey map.

Gary Quate, tourism manager - Food & Drink at Tourism NI, added: “It’s really exciting to see Belfast reclaim its whiskey heritage in such an impactful way. The transformation of this historic building into a vibrant cultural and tourism destination is exactly the kind of experience today’s visitors are seeking — and McConnell’s is delivering that with style.

“Thanks to attractions like this, Belfast is becoming a more competitive and compelling destination. Not just for international visitors, but for people from across the island who are looking for rich, authentic experiences close to home. Congratulations to the McConnell’s team on a phenomenal first year.”

