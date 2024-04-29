Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) is proud to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

As part of these celebrations, the NIHF is recognising outstanding individuals who serve as ambassadors in the hotel profession.

This year's Hotel Hero Awards showcase the diverse roles and opportunities available within the sector.

People are the lifeblood of the hotel industry and to celebrate the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) recognised 15 hotel heroes at a special awards ceremony in the Observatory at Grand Central Hotel, Belfast, on Thursday, April 25. The hotel heroes were welcomed by host Pamela Ballantine.

Congratulating the recipients, Eddie McKeever, NIHF President, said: "As an organisation, we felt it was fitting to celebrate our people. People are the pivotal focus of my presidency and the NIHF aims to celebrate the dedicated professionals who contribute to the success and vibrancy of Northern Ireland's hotel landscape.

"They are unique, and it is their individuality that gives our industry its personality. We know that the commitment of our staff and the passion that they have for the industry ensures that guests have a great stay. We were delighted with the response, and we had a diverse range of nominations.

Eddie McKeever, Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) President and host Pamela Ballantine are pictured with the hotel heroes from across Northern Ireland

"The industry has grown dramatically over the last two decades, and our staff remain central to our success. We asked members to nominate someone within their business who has really made a difference. The person may have been performing a valuable ‘back of house’ role or meeting customers each day. Either way, their contribution has been noted as enhancing the overall hotel experience.”

The recipients of the 2024 Hotel Hero Awards represent a spectrum of roles, showcasing the breadth of opportunities within the industry.

Recipients and their roles:

Sharon Dunne, revenue manager, Bishop's Gate Hotel, Londonderry

Hotel heroes from north west/Londonderry: Soulef Bounaaja, executive head housekeeper, Everglades Hotel, Martin Kelly, barman, The Waterfoot Hotel and Sharon Dunne, revenue manager, Bishop's Gate Hotel

Louise McGuinness, breakfast supervisor, Crowne Plaza Belfast, Belfast

Soulef Bounaaja, executive head housekeeper, Everglades Hotel, Londonderry

Gerard McCavanagh, senior concierge, Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast

Tony Heagney, head concierge, Hilton Hotel, Belfast

Hotel Heroes from Belfast: Anita Czup-Jaczewska, housekeeping supervisor, Holiday Inn Belfast, Tony Heagney, head concierge, Hilton Hotel, Belfast, Louise McGuinness, breakfast supervisor, Crowne Plaza Belfast and Severina Motuzaite-Zajac, receptionist, The Gasworks Hotel, Belfast. Front: Shauneen Mallon, HR coordinator, The Merchant Hotel, Belfast, Gerard McCavanagh, senior concierge, Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast and Tracy Crothers, reception manager, La Mon Hotel & Country Club, Belfast

Anita Czup-Jaczewska, housekeeping supervisor, Holiday Inn Belfast, Belfast

Trevor Shannon, head chef, Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel and Lodges, Fermanagh

Tracy Crothers, reception manager, La Mon Hotel & Country Club, Belfast

Pamela O'Brien, deputy general manager, Maldron Hotel, Belfast

Pascal Whitley, operations manager, Manor House Country Hotel, Fermanagh

Margaret Smyth, accounts manager, Slieve Donard, Newcastle

Severina Motuzaite-Zajac, receptionist, The Gasworks Hotel, Belfast

Shauneen Mallon, HR coordinator, The Merchant Hotel, Belfast

Anthony Boyle, head chef, The Whistledown Hotel, Warrenpoint

Martin Kelly, barman, The Waterfoot Hotel, Londonderry