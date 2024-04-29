Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland estate agency, Quinn Estate Agents, has just officially opened its new Downpatrick office following the devastating floods that impacted the market town in November 2023.

Founded by managing director, Jonathan Quinn, the Downpatrick office has relocated to 15 Market Street, the former First Trust Bank building in the town. A total investment of £300,000 includes the purchase of the former bank and complete internal and external renovation of the property.

Initially founded in 2010 in Ballynahinch, Jonathan has steadily grown Quinn Estate Agents into a multi-office business, operating across three sites, Ballynahinch, Banbridge and Downpatrick. The offices are home to an expanded team of 15, including Quinn property professionals and mortgage specialists with Ritchie McLean Mortgage Solutions.

Pictured at the opening of Quinn Estate Agents, Downpatrick are Edel Curran, branch manager; Jonathan Quinn, managing director; Aoibheann Dagens, negotiator and Donnan Ritchie, partner at Ritchie & McLean Mortgage Solutions

Quinn Estate Agency is now one of the largest estate agencies in County Down, with its vibrant and modern signage familiar to homeowners and home sellers. In addition to house sales, the business manages a vast rental portfolio and maintenance business.

Jonathan Quinn, managing director at Quinn Estate Agency, explained: “It’s just over 10 years since we first opened our doors in Downpatrick, and in this time the business has grown significantly.

“A move to larger premises was on the cards, but during the major floods in Downpatrick last November, our former building was completely damaged. It was fortuitous that by the end of the year, we had purchased the former bank building in Market Street, a property that gives us ample space to grow our business further.

“The central location is perfect for our business, and our investment in this property signifies our commitment to Downpatrick and the wider community as the town still looks to recover from the impact of the floods.”

At almost 2,000 sq ft, Jonathan and his team have completely refurbished the building, removing the dark façade and dimly lit interiors, and replacing it with a modern, contemporary and spacious environment for the team at Quinn and their customers.

Downpatrick native and branch manager, Edel Curran, added: “The transformation of this property in just four months is astonishing. Downpatrick has been through an incredibly challenging time, and this is a good news story for the town.

“Our new office adds to the vibrancy of Market Street and conveys confidence in Downpatrick. Coming from the town, this community has tremendous spirit and I’d like to thank fellow business owners and our customers for their ongoing support, and response to our new building. Our future is in Downpatrick, helping homeowners, homebuyers and renters to live and thrive in our town.”

